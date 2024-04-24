What is The Rock's new agreement with TKO Group Holdings after massive WWE WrestleMania 40 earnings? 

The Rock is back in the pro wrestling world and was a standout performer at WWE WrestleMania 40. The People's Champion teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in an enthralling tag team match at The Show of Shows. He's also been making moves behind the scenes.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 51, became a member of the TKO board on January 23. The Final Boss has full ownership of IPs and trademarks associated with his name as part of the agreement with WWE's parent company, per Fightful.

The Brahma Bull returned to the square circle for 'Mania while regularly appearing on RAW and SmackDown on the Road to the Show of Shows in Philadelphia. The 10-time World Champion reportedly acquired over 96,000 TKO shares after WrestleMania 40, which was also part of the two parties' agreement.

The WWE icon is going on a hiatus from appearing on WWE TV. He's set to film his latest Hollywood Blockbuster, The Smashing Machine. He'll likely be off-screen until at least August, but his influence at the board level will remain.

The Rock suggests WrestleMania XL was the first chapter of the Final Boss story in WWE

The Rock may have headed off for Hollywood once again, but he did so on a cliffhanger. The Great One gave Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes an ominous gift on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

There were hints that Rocky is gunning for Rhodes' title once he's done with his Hollywood commitments. He already has a pinfall victory over the American Nightmare to boast.

The Rock headed to social media this week as he's done throughout his return to TV with the Stamford-based company. He alluded to his 'Mania appearance by teasing fans that this was just the start of the Final Boss story:

"The Final Boss is a builder. A long gamer. WRESTLEMANIA Night 2 may be in the record books. But this is only Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema. To be continued – Final Boss."

The Rock won over fans with his jaw-dropping feud with Cody Rhodes heading into the Show of Shows. He took on the role of the villain after receiving massive backlash for seemingly taking the 2024 Royal Rumble winner's 'Mania main event against Roman Reigns.

There were concerns about Rock's age and length of time spent away from the squared circle before his in-ring return. He proved his doubters wrong with an impressive performance at Lincoln Financial Field.

