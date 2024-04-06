What was The Rock's reaction to fans booing him after his initial WrestleMania announcement? Exploring his reveal

On February 2, 2024, The Rock surprised everyone by making his return to SmackDown. Coming out at the very end of the episode, The Brahma Bull made known his intent to take on his cousin at WrestleMania 40. However, in the process, he stole the spot from Cody Rhodes, who for the past two years, has been trying to finish his story. This did not sit well with The WWE Universe, as scores of fans started booing The Great One.

With chants of "Rocky sucks" filling every arena, WWE was left bewildered with what to do. As such, they introduced a new storyline, which saw The Rock become the ultimate heel, The Final Boss. And, so far, it has been nothing short of entertaining. That being said, having the WWE Universe boo him was something Dwayne Johnson hadn't heard in years. So, what was his reaction to this averse reaction from the fans?

Well, The Rock revealed it all on The Will Cain Show. Stepping away from his Final Boss character, Johnson spoke candidly about his current run in WWE. He revealed how he was left shocked by the boos from the fans, and how this made him change his mind about fighting his cousin, Roman Reigns. To him, it felt wrong to give everything he had just for the fans to be disappointed, and to undermine the hard work his nemesis, Cody Rhodes had also put in.

"The thing that bugged me...I was in Hawaii, and I realized, "Man! There's a segment of fans here who are just disappointed!". And that...it...it hurt my heart to think that...Well, I don't want to truck through and leave these fans disappointed. But, not only that, you've also got a guy in Cody Rhodes, who has been working his a** off for years now, and this is his story," said The Rock.

This just goes to show that, at the end of the day, The Final Boss is someone who truly does what is best for business. However, being the true professional he is, he will undoubtedly enter WrestleMania with only one goal. And that is to make sure that The American Nightmare does not finish his story.

Corey Graves recently revealed what The Rock is like backstage

The Rock may be The Final Boss when he enters the ring, but outside of it, he is a completely different person. He is someone who cares about the people around him and is one of the most humble celebrities in the world. If his appearance on The Will Cain Show wasn't enough to prove that, then all you have to do is ask SmackDown commentator, Corey Graves.

Graves recently appeared on The Fan Morning Show where he spoke about what it was like to work with The Great One. There, he revealed that Rocky is one of the most gracious superstars backstage. What's more, he also commended him on always looking to make sure the business succeeds.

Through all the chants and boos, The Rock continues to be a gem of a human being. And looking at what's happening in the WWE right now, it's hard not to agree with Corey Graves. The Final Boss seems to always do "What's best for business".

