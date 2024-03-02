What did The Rock subtly do after acknowledging Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown? All might not be well in The Bloodline!

WWE teased tension between The Rock and Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week. The Tribal Chief asked The Great One to acknowledge him during their segment. The Brahma Bull did so, but not before he dropped another subtle hint towards a growing tension within The Bloodline.

A fan clip from the arena showed the events that transpired during the commercial break following The Bloodline’s in-ring promo segment. The recording showed a clear distance between The People's Champion and other members of the Samoan faction as they walked to the backstage area.

Check out the clip below:

This is not the first time fans have spotted clues of a widely speculated rift between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was not in his usual cocky mood on SmackDown this week.

Reigns had threatened to walk out of the show because of the perceived disrespect from the crowd in Glendale, Arizona, during the show. It took a bit of convincing from Paul Heyman to ease The Tribal Chief’s mood as the Wiseman took the microphone to introduce The People’s Champion.

The Rock proposed a massive tag team match with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

After mocking the crowd in Glendale, Arizona, on the microphone, The Rock focused his attention on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Brahma Bull responded to The American Nightmare’s challenge with a challenge of his own: a tag team match involving him and Roman Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins for Night One of WrestleMania 40.

However, The Great One upped the ante by announcing that the main event for Night Two between Reigns and Rhodes would be contested under "Bloodline Rules" should The American Nightmare and The Visionary fail to defeat The Bloodline from the previous night.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will appear on SmackDown next week to answer the challenge. It remains to be seen how The American Nightmare and The Visionary will respond to the massive challenge.

