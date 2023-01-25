What did The Undertaker say to Bray Wyatt on Twitter after WWE RAW 30th Anniversary?

The Undertaker was in the house to celebrate RAW is XXX. The DeadMan main-evented the inaugural edition of WWE's flagship show and was an essential staple across many eras until his retirement.

Taker had a massive surprise for us on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW. For the first time in two decades, he came out as "The American Badass" to accept LA Knight's open invitation. Knight attempted to retreat backstage but was forced to walk down the ramp upon the entrance of Bray Wyatt.

The 40-year-old SmackDown Superstar walked into the clutches of The American Badass, who later shoved the former straight into Sister Abigail from Wyatt. Taker whispered something, a topic of hot debate and contention on social media, in his former adversary's ear before exiting the ring.

Fans had quite a lot of theories about what Taker said to Wyatt. However, the story was not finished then, as the two acknowledged the memorable moment on Twitter. The former Universal Champion thanked The Undertaker for seemingly passing the torch to him and realized that his "uniqueness" brought him there.

WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL

Wyatt was overwhelmed for a good reason. In 2015, The DeadMan and The Eater of Worlds went to war, and Taker got the better of Wyatt in that feud. As can be seen in the bottom-right photo of his Tweet, The Hall of Famer defeated his younger foe at WrestleMania 31, a questionable move that irritated some fans.

The Undertaker officially joined Twitter not so long ago and responded to the former Universal Champion's humbling message. Taker also immediately tweeted upon the segment that fans had just witnessed a special moment.

What did The Undertaker say to Bray Wyatt on Twitter?

Undertaker @undertaker WYATT 6 @Windham6

#SuckItLAKnight This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me. A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease. Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker. #SuckItLAKnight https://t.co/nQHYWNq7CL Respect is earned! twitter.com/windham6/statu… Respect is earned! twitter.com/windham6/statu…

The ten-time World Champion responded with the proverbial "Respect is earned" statement that defines sports entertainment. This was a subtle yet direct hint that Bray Wyatt had earned the respect of The Undertaker.

The fact that Taker assisted him in attacking LA Knight before whispering in Wyatt's ears is enough evidence that the Hall of Famer has acknowledged his former rival. Following the segment on RAW is XXX, the former Universal Champion is undoubtedly the new "Face of Fear" and "Lord of Darkness"- two roles The Undertaker assumed in his prime.

Taker's acknowledgment of Wyatt on Twitter is consistent with reports that he had told Vince McMahon to take care of the 35-year-old SmackDown Superstar upon WrestleMania 31. It seems as if The Phenom has always held The Eater of Worlds in high regard and saw a bright future ahead of his former rival.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes