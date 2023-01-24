15-time champion allegedly told Vince McMahon to "take care of" Bray Wyatt after defeating him at major WWE event 

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW has been a celebration of WWE's past and present, with Bray Wyatt being a part of a segment that exemplified that. He and LA Knight interacted with The Undertaker, who symbolically "passed the torch" to the former Universal Champion. He has reportedly always been a big supporter of Wyatt.

'Taker brought back his American Badass persona as he interrupted Knight. The four-time WWE Champion set him up for a chokeslam before passing him to The Eater of Worlds, who hit his rival with Sister Abigail. Undertaker then whispered something in Bray Wyatt's ear.

Following that surreal moment, Twitter account WrestleVotes tweeted that The Deadman has "always been a huge Wyatt supporter." He allegedly told Vince McMahon to "take care of him" following their match at WrestleMania 31.

'Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to “take care of him” in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now," tweeted WrestleVotes.

Check out the tweet below:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to “take care of him” in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now. Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post match embrace to “take care of him” in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now.

The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt again in 2015, as he and Kane took on Wyatt and Luke Harper at Survivor Series.

Unfortunately, though, Vince McMahon did not "take care" of The Eater of Worlds well enough, as evidenced by several poor booking decisions over the years that culminated in his WWE release. Wyatt returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022 after Triple H replaced McMahon as the Head of Creative.

What did The Undertaker whisper in Bray Wyatt's ear on WWE RAW?

WWE fans have been wondering what The Undertaker whispered to Bray Wyatt at the end of their segment with LA Knight on RAW. It likely was some personal advice Mark Calaway wanted to impart on Windham Rotunda, although it could have simply been a tip ahead of the Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble.

Wyatt will face LA Knight under the debuting stipulation at the premium live event, which may see the return of The Fiend. The former Universal Champion did bring back the Firefly Fun House last week on SmackDown, so it is possible.

What will happen in the Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023? Give us your predictions in the comments section below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Who will win the Pitch Black Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023? Bray Wyatt LA Knight 5 votes