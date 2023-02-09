What did The Undertaker say to Bray Wyatt at WWE RAW XXX? The Deadman finally reveals the answer

The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt's segment on WWE RAW XXX became one of the most talked about incidents this year. In what was thought to be a lost-in-translation moment, The Deadman whispered something to Wyatt, much to the amazement of the WWE Universe. Speculation on the exact sentence flooded Twitter; however, the actual revelation came recently from the Hall of Famer himself.

For those unaware, The Undertaker donned the legendary 'American Badass' persona for the WWE RAW XXX event. He confronted LA Knight and then later joined forces with Bray Wyatt to take down the heel. 'Taker and Wyatt stood toe-to-toe until the legend decided to leave the ring, but not before whispering a few words to The Eater of Worlds.

In a recent interview with SportsNet, The Undertaker mentioned how fans were curious to know what he said to Bray Wyatt on the 30th anniversary of WWE RAW. He finally let the cat out of the bag about the mysterious segment after praising Wyatt's dedication to his supernatural character.

"I just let him know that my phone's always on and if he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool. I would be more than glad to share my experiences with him and hopefully shine some light on maybe questions that he has moving forward. So, yeah, it was a cool moment, and it did exactly what I thought it would do."

The WWE Hall of Famer has always been impressed by whatever Bray Wyatt brings to the table. He even spoke to Vince McMahon personally to take care of the superstar following their WrestleMania bout.

Bray Wyatt swore he would never tell anyone what The Undertaker whispered to him on WWE RAW XXX

January 23, 2023, was a career-defining moment for The Eater of Worlds. Bray sincerely appreciated what The Undertaker said to him and swore to take the secret to his grave after fans demanded an explanation from him.

"What he said was something that only I would have understood and something that only I would be able to appreciate.", Wyatt continued, "But what he said exactly is between me and God, the devil and I could never, I'll never, never tell a soul, I'll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful, and it was unexpected, right? Very, very cool."

Technically, the mystery of the 'very cool' moment on WWE RAW XXX hasn't been solved yet. The Undertaker gave a brief summary of what he said to Bray Wyatt but didn't quote the exact words. That's probably a matter for some other day.

