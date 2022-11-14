What did The Undertaker say to Roman Reigns after their WWE WrestleMania match?

Wrestling fans had mixed reactions when Brock Lesnar broke the Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak in 2014, then again by Roman Reigns in 2017. Most fans may have been upset about the streak being broken, but The Phenom was upset about something else.

The Streak of The Deadman started in 1991 at WrestleMania 7, where he defeated Jimmy Snuka. The Undertaker's undefeated record at The Grandest Stage of Them All continued until WrestleMania 29, ending the event with an impressive 21-0 record.

Following the event, The Beast Incarnate became the first to put a speck of dirt on the record. Three years later, it was Roman Reigns.

However, The Undertaker was not bothered by his streak being broken by Reigns, but by how The Deadman performed. In the past, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he felt like he was not in physically good shape and couldn't wrestle at his best.

As shown in The Undertaker's documentary The Last Ride, which was released in 2020, the veteran apologized to his former opponent and stated that he had always been bothered about it.

“I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me… I didn’t have it, you know that.” [H/T Give Me Sport]

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling

⁣

One year ago today, The Undertaker officially passed the torch to Roman Reigns.⁣

⁣

Chills.⁣

⁣

(via “It’s your yard”⁣One year ago today, The Undertaker officially passed the torch to Roman Reigns.⁣Chills.⁣(via @WWE “It’s your yard”⁣⁣One year ago today, The Undertaker officially passed the torch to Roman Reigns.⁣⁣Chills.⁣⁣(via @WWE) https://t.co/EasC1hjccd

The Undertaker believes Roman Reigns should have ended The Streak

Although the Hall of Famer wasn't impressed with his own performance at the aforementioned WrestleMania event, the same can't be said for his former rival.

The Undertaker revealed that although he and Lesnar are friends, he believed The Beast Incarnate didn't need the win since he was already a big name and stated that Roman Reigns should've been the one to do so.

“I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it. Roman, definitely... that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value."

The Hall of Famer may now have an imperfect record of 25-2 in WrestleMania, but it's evident that his legacy is more than just the record. Not only was he able to inspire and entertain the fans, but also inspired many of his colleagues.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes