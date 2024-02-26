What did Tiffany Stratton do before WWE? All you need to know about the rising star

Tiffany Stratton is a rising star in WWE. She featured in her maiden Women’s Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday in Perth. The 24-year-old received a massive pop from the crowd when she made her way to the steel chamber, spending over 22 minutes in the chamber.

Tiffany Stratton (real name Jessica Woynilko) was born on May 1, 1999. Before Stratton became a WWE Superstar, she was involved in Gymnastics. Stratton studied at St. Catherine University and was into gymnastics and bodybuilding.

As a gymnast, she participated in several championships, such as the 2016 USA Gymnastics Championship in Rhode Island. The talented wrestler claimed third position in Double Mini and seventh in the Trampoline Open Category.

Stratton also participated in the 2016 Winter Classic at Michigan, where she secured second place in the Double Mini Open Category. The Minnesota-born athlete also tried her hands at the 2016 Elite Challenge at Colorado, where she finished in the fourth spot in the Trampoline Open and fifth in Double Mini.

In 2017, Tiffany participated in the Elite Challenge in Colorado, where she claimed the seventh spot in the Trampoline Open, and the Winter Classic in Michigan, where the WWE Superstar earned the seventh position in Double Mini.

Following her graduation in 2019, Tiffany's mother contacted Greg Gagne, who was best known for his time at the American Wrestling Association, to train the young athlete. In 2021, Stratton was announced for the WWE Performance Center and made her official NXT debut on December 28, 2021.

Tiffany Stratton opened up about making her statement in WWE

After delivering an impressive performance against the likes of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, Stratton opened up about her loss at Elimination Chamber 2024 during a Post-show Digital Exclusive interview. Staying true to her heel persona, Tiffany blamed fans for her defeat.

"Obviously, Australia has great taste, I have to say. But maybe, if they would have cheered a little bit louder, I actually would have won... I'm going to fly my pretty little self home back to the United States, in first class, of course, and I'm going to show up next Friday and show everybody why I'm the center of the WWE Universe.”

Before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton eliminated Naomi, which was also the first elimination of the match.

Were you impressed with Tiffany Stratton's performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match? Share your views in the comments section below.