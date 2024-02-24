Tiffany Stratton breaks silence after star-making performance at WWE Elimination Chamber; explains setback

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton has sent a message following the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

It was certainly Tiffy Time when the show kicked off as the former NXT Women's Champion delivered a standout performance during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She emerged as the clear fan favorite, with the crowd in Australia cheering for her every move throughout the bout.

Despite a star-making performance, Tiffany fell short of winning the match. During a Post-show Digital Exclusive interview, The Buff Barbie acknowledged the crowd's support but, being a classic heel, blamed the fans for her setback. Stratton said that she believes she would have secured victory if the cheers were louder. She concluded by stating her intention to make a strong statement next Friday, emphasizing why she is The Center of the Universe.

"Obviously, Australia has great taste, I have to say. But maybe, if they would have cheered a little bit louder, I actually would have won... I'm going to fly my pretty little self home back to the United States, in first class of course, and I'm going to show up next Friday and show everybody why I'm the center of the WWE Universe," Tiffany said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star moving forward.

What did you make of Tiffany Stratton's performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

