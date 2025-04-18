What time does the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony start tonight? US, UK, India & more

The WrestleMania 41 weekend will officially kick off with the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony, emanating live from BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Winchester, Nevada, on April 18th, 2025. This year, WWE will immortalize the 26th class of inductees.

Ad

The show will immediately start after the go-home edition of SmackDown. This year, the Stamford-based promotion has added a new induction category, which will see iconic matches from the past get flowers by being recognized in the Hall of Fame.

The inaugural “Immortal Moment” is the WrestleMania 13 contest between Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. 14-time WWE Champion and current CCO, Triple H, is the headliner inductee for HOF 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

On that note, HOF 2025 is a must-see show. Take a look at all the details you must know about the event:

What are the timings for the WWE Hall of Fame 2025?

The timing for the 2025 HOF ceremony would differ across different time zones. Below are the timings for the show in various regions:

USA: 1 AM ET (Saturday) /10 PM CT (Friday)

India: 10:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Ad

UK: 06 AM GMT (Saturday)

Canada: 1:00 AM ET (Saturday)

Australia: 4:00 AM AEST (Saturday)

Where to watch WWE Hall of Fame 2025?

WWE fans watching in the US can catch the show live on Peacock at the time given above.

Meanwhile, international fans like India and the UK, with Netflix as official partners, can watch the entire show at their respective time zones on the official WWE YouTube channel for free.

Ad

Check the official link below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Fame 2025: All Inductees List

1. Triple H

2. Michelle McCool

3. Lex Luger

4. Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs "Stone Cold" Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 (inaugural Immortal moment category)

5. The Natural Disasters (Typhoon and Earthquake)

CM Punk has been confirmed to induct inaugural Immortal moment into the HOF this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More