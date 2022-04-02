WWE's flagship show, WrestleMania 38, is just a few hours away. Just like every other year, the show promises an incredible dose of full-on entertainment.

As the event has almost arrived, fans are wondering about when the extravaganza begins in their region. If you're looking for the same, we've got you covered.

What time does WrestleMania Night 1 start on Saturday?

The first night of the Show of Shows will premiere at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on April 2, 2022. The start times for various regions are listed below.

8 PM - United States, Eastern

5 PM - United States, Pacific

1 AM, 3rd April - United Kingdom

5:30 AM, 3rd April - India

3 AM, 3rd April - Saudi Arabia (AST)

9 AM, 3rd April - Japan

WrestleMania 38 has been billed as the most stupendous edition of the Show of Shows

This year's edition of the Show of Shows looks amazing, with a blockbuster card and amazing storylines.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will headline the show in a match touted to be the Biggest Match in WrestleMania history. The winner will emerge as the new unified world champion.

The Women's Championships will be defended in incredible matches as well. Rising star Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship while The Baddest Woman on The Planet, Ronda Rousey will battle Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Kevin Owens will have a special edition of The KO Show featuring The Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Seth Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at the event.

Multiple celebrities like Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville will also participate in matches, while Drew McIntyre will battle the undefeated Happy Corbin to conclude their rivalry on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

This isn't it! Multiple surprises, debuts, and returns may happen at the Showcase of The Immortals this year. Make sure to tune in for an incredible ride.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande