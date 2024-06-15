What time is WWE Clash at the Castle? Scotland PLE starts earlier

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is just around the corner, with anticipation and excitement already running high among fans. This Scottish premium live event is set to feature five high-profile championship bouts, including an "I Quit" Match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Clash at the Castle 2024 being held internationally means that the broadcast schedule will differ from typical events held locally in the United States. For fans in the UK, Clash at the Castle 2024 will air live at 7 PM today.

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Scotland PLE at 11:30 PM on Saturday, while USA fans will be able to watch CATC live at 2 PM Eastern Time.

What are the timings of Clash at the Castle 2024?

United States of America: 1:30 PM Eastern Time, 10:30 PM Pacific Time on Saturday

United Kingdom/Ireland: 7 PM on Saturday

India: 11:30 PM on Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM on Saturday

Japan: 3 AM on Sunday

What to expect from Clash at the Castle 2024?

There will also be a two-hour countdown show airing just before Clash at the Castle on WWE's official platforms. Besides this, fans can anticipate significant moments from this Scotland PLE, highlighted by the "I Quit" Match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Phenomenal One will likely have The O.C. in his corner, while Rhodes confirmed the presence of Mama Rhodes ringside, adding an emotional element to this high-profile match. Styles aims to force Rhodes to say "I Quit" in front of his mother.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre is poised for a monumental showdown, facing Damian Priest in a World Heavyweight Championship match slated as the main event. Many fans believe that The Scottish Warrior might finally get his dream moment at this PLE when he dethrones Priest and becomes the new World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable, with potential backup from the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, possibly leading to Gable becoming the new champion.

Lastly, Piper Niven will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, and Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair will defend their Women's Tag Team Title in a Triple-Threat Match featuring Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and Scotland's own Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

Overall, Clash at the Castle promises to be a must-watch international PLE from the Stamford-based promotion.