What time does WWE Clash in Paris start this weekend? US, UK, India, France & more

It is officially the Clash in Paris weekend, but unlike most WWE PLEs these days, Clash will emanate live from the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, and not Saturday. The blockbuster show will stream live globally on Netflix, whereas it will be live in the United States on Peacock and mark WWE's final PLE on the service.The action is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time in France. For fans watching around the world, that translates to 2:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. PST in the United States, 7:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom, and 11:30 p.m. IST in India and Sri Lanka.For WWE fans living in other regions around the world, the best reference point would be 6:00 p.m. UTC, and you can mark your calendars based on your time zone relative to UTC accordingly. Clash in Paris will, of course, be live on Netflix internationally.What's in store for WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday?A crowd of nearly 30,000 wild Parisians is set to witness some massive stars in action this Sunday at Clash in Paris, with the main event expected to feature Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.Meanwhile, another one of Seth Rollins' arch-enemies, Roman Reigns, will do battle against his Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, while Rollins' hot wife, Becky Lynch, will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.Speaking of Nikki Bella, The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, will go one-on-one with the ever-so-lovable Logan Paul, while two big Europeans in Sheamus and Rusev will do battle in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Following last night's SmackDown, we now also know that The Wyatt Sicks will be defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.