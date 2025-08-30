What time does WWE Clash in Paris start this weekend? US, UK, India, France & more

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:35 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

It is officially the Clash in Paris weekend, but unlike most WWE PLEs these days, Clash will emanate live from the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, and not Saturday. The blockbuster show will stream live globally on Netflix, whereas it will be live in the United States on Peacock and mark WWE's final PLE on the service.

The action is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time in France. For fans watching around the world, that translates to 2:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. PST in the United States, 7:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom, and 11:30 p.m. IST in India and Sri Lanka.

For WWE fans living in other regions around the world, the best reference point would be 6:00 p.m. UTC, and you can mark your calendars based on your time zone relative to UTC accordingly. Clash in Paris will, of course, be live on Netflix internationally.

What's in store for WWE Clash in Paris this Sunday?

A crowd of nearly 30,000 wild Parisians is set to witness some massive stars in action this Sunday at Clash in Paris, with the main event expected to feature Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, another one of Seth Rollins' arch-enemies, Roman Reigns, will do battle against his Tribal Thief, Bronson Reed, while Rollins' hot wife, Becky Lynch, will defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Speaking of Nikki Bella, The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, will go one-on-one with the ever-so-lovable Logan Paul, while two big Europeans in Sheamus and Rusev will do battle in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match. Following last night's SmackDown, we now also know that The Wyatt Sicks will be defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

