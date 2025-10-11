What time does WWE Crown Jewel start tonight? US, Australia, India & more (October 11, 2025)

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 11, 2025 07:01 GMT
Crown Jewel Perth is next WWE PLE! ( Credits: WWE.Com )
Crown Jewel Perth is next WWE PLE! (Credits: WWE.com )

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is just hours away, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The card for the premium live event is star-studded, featuring exciting matches with top stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and more.

Ad

The show will stream globally on Netflix in most regions; however, for fans in the US, it will be available on ESPN's streaming service.

Additionally, fans could watch the pre-show for Crown Jewel: Perth on WWE's official YouTube channel for free.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Timing for PLE

Since the premium live event will be held internationally from Australia across various time zones, the show's timings will differ from usual. Below is a list of regions and their respective times.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

1. United States of America - 8:00 AM

2. United Kingdom - 1:00 PM

3. Australia - 8:00 PM

4. Canada - 5:00 AM

5. India - 5:30 PM

6. Brazil - 9:00 AM

7. Riyadh - 3:00 PM

8. Mexico - 6:00 AM

Ad

Why Crown Jewel is a must-see event

Tonight's PLE is a must-watch, and fans should not miss the action. The main reasons for its hype are the locked card with two champion vs. champion bouts, John Cena's match against AJ Styles, Roman Reigns' Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley's tag team action, and more.

Moreover, all the bouts advertised on the card add unpredictability, especially the Crown Jewel Championships, as it would be exciting to see which major titleholder the Stamford-based promotion would put on the losing side and what implications that would have for them.

Ad

Also, how Roman Reigns and The Vision's storyline will unfold after the OTC competes in a rematch against Bronson Reed, and whether John Cena will return following a devastating loss to Brock Lesnar, going against AJ Styles.

That said, the Triple H-led creative team did a perfect job in assembling an unpredictable card. It will be interesting to see what plans the sports entertainment juggernaut has in store for Crown Jewel.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications