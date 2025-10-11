What time does WWE Crown Jewel start tonight? US, Australia, India & more (October 11, 2025)

WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is just hours away, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The card for the premium live event is star-studded, featuring exciting matches with top stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and more. The show will stream globally on Netflix in most regions; however, for fans in the US, it will be available on ESPN's streaming service.Additionally, fans could watch the pre-show for Crown Jewel: Perth on WWE's official YouTube channel for free.Timing for PLESince the premium live event will be held internationally from Australia across various time zones, the show's timings will differ from usual. Below is a list of regions and their respective times.1. United States of America - 8:00 AM2. United Kingdom - 1:00 PM3. Australia - 8:00 PM4. Canada - 5:00 AM5. India - 5:30 PM6. Brazil - 9:00 AM7. Riyadh - 3:00 PM8. Mexico - 6:00 AMWhy Crown Jewel is a must-see eventTonight's PLE is a must-watch, and fans should not miss the action. The main reasons for its hype are the locked card with two champion vs. champion bouts, John Cena's match against AJ Styles, Roman Reigns' Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley's tag team action, and more.Moreover, all the bouts advertised on the card add unpredictability, especially the Crown Jewel Championships, as it would be exciting to see which major titleholder the Stamford-based promotion would put on the losing side and what implications that would have for them.Also, how Roman Reigns and The Vision's storyline will unfold after the OTC competes in a rematch against Bronson Reed, and whether John Cena will return following a devastating loss to Brock Lesnar, going against AJ Styles.That said, the Triple H-led creative team did a perfect job in assembling an unpredictable card. It will be interesting to see what plans the sports entertainment juggernaut has in store for Crown Jewel.