What time does WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 start? US, UK, India start times and more

Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will be staged on February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Australia. Triple H has already landed Down Under, as have The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and several other superstars.

Since WWE is staging the premium live event in Australia, the timings for the show will be very different from what fans in the United States, United Kingdom, and other regions usually expect. Here is the list of times when #WWEChamber 2024 will air this weekend:

Australia: 6:00 p.m. AEST/9:00 a.m. AEDT

United Kingdom and Ireland: 10:00 a.m. GMT

USA and Canada: 5:00 a.m. EST

India: 3:30 p.m. IST

Fans from the United States can stream the event on the Peacock Network. Fans can also catch up on all the action on the WWE Network. Indian fans can watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app.

Match card for WWE Elimination Chamber

The match card for the premium live event is a crucial step toward building the match card for WrestleMania 40. Here are the matches listed for the day:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

Men’s Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez

A special edition of ‘The Grayson Waller Effect’ with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

For the uninitiated, the winner of the Men’s Chamber Match will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Similarly, the winner of the Women’s Chamber Match will contest for the Women's World Title at The Show of Shows.

