WWE Hall of Fame is a ceremony where the company immortalizes the careers of a few of its legends each year.

This year's ceremony will be held on April 1st, 2022 right after SmackDown. If you're wondering about the exact start time for your region, we've got you covered.

What time does WWE Hall of Fame 2022 start?

The show will start at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT. The start times for various countries are listed below.

10 PM - United States, Eastern

7 PM - United States, Pacific

3 AM, 2nd April - United Kingdom

7:30 AM, 2nd April - India

5 AM, 2nd April - Saudi Arabia (AST)

11 AM, 2nd April - Japan

The Undertaker is set to headline this year's class and Vince McMahon will be the one to induct him. Hardcore legend Mick Foley is set to induct Vader into the Hall of Fame.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Shad Gaspard will posthumously be honored with the 2022 Warrior Award at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony Shad Gaspard will posthumously be honored with the 2022 Warrior Award at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony https://t.co/uD5u1dhiLJ

Queen Sharmell will be inducted by her real-life husband, Booker T. The Steiner Brothers will be inducted this year as well, and the late Shad Gaspard will be honored with the Warrior Award.

WrestleMania is the night after WWE Hall of Fame 2022

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 2nd, 2022, which is the night after WWE Hall of Fame 2022. Just like every other year, multiple blockbuster matches have been announced for the event.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion will battle each other in the "Biggest Match in WrestleMania History" as the winner will become the new unified world champion.

Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey will challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair respectively.

AJ Styles and Edge will battle in a much-awaited dream match and multiple celebrities like Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, and Johnny Knoxville will compete at the event too.

Drew McIntyre will battle the undefeated Happy Corbin to conclude their rivalry and Seth Rollins will battle a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.

What are your predictions for WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments section below!

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see The Undertaker's Hall of Fame induction? Yes No 12 votes so far