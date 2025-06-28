What time does WWE Night of Champions 2025 start? US, UK, India, Saudi Arabia & more

The next big WWE Premium Live Event is the 2025 Night of Champions, which is set to emanate from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Universe has already been buzzing with excitement, and the PLE is just hours away.

Ad

Triple H-led creatives have crafted a perfectly stacked lineup for the event, from the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals to John Cena defending his Undisputed championship against arch-rival CM Punk and more.

However, the premium live event is set to take place internationally. The timing for the Night of Champions 2025 PLE will therefore vary compared to other PLEs.

In this article, we take a look at some important information fans must know for the event.

Ad

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

What is the timing for WWE Night of Champions 2025

USA: 1 PM (Saturday)

India & Sri Lanka: 10:30 PM IST (Saturday)

UK: 6 PM GMT (Saturday )

Australia: 3 AM AEST (Sunday)

Canada: 10:00 AM (Sunday)

Riyadh: 8:00 PM (Saturday)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 Night of Champions?

Since the PLE's time zone varies due to its overseas location, the show will take place at a different time for different regions than usual. However, fans can catch the action on their regional streaming platform.

Fans from the United States can catch the action on the Peacock streaming network. Meanwhile, others around the globe, except the US, such as India, the UK, Canada, and others, must tune in to Netflix to watch the 2025 Night of Champions. Both these platforms require a subscription to access.

Ad

The NOC 2025 match card

1. John Cena vs. CM Punk (Undisputed Championship match)

2. ⁠Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring final)

3. ⁠Jade Cargill vs. Asuka (Queen of the Ring final)

4. ⁠Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Street Fight)

5. ⁠Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

6. ⁠Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa (US Title match)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!