What time does WWE Night of Champions 2025 start? US, UK, India, Saudi Arabia & more

The next big WWE Premium Live Event is the 2025 Night of Champions, which is set to emanate from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The WWE Universe has already been buzzing with excitement, and the PLE is just hours away.
Triple H-led creatives have crafted a perfectly stacked lineup for the event, from the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals to John Cena defending his Undisputed championship against arch-rival CM Punk and more.
However, the premium live event is set to take place internationally. The timing for the Night of Champions 2025 PLE will therefore vary compared to other PLEs.
In this article, we take a look at some important information fans must know for the event.
What is the timing for WWE Night of Champions 2025
USA: 1 PM (Saturday)
India & Sri Lanka: 10:30 PM IST (Saturday)
UK: 6 PM GMT (Saturday )
Australia: 3 AM AEST (Sunday)
Canada: 10:00 AM (Sunday)
Riyadh: 8:00 PM (Saturday)
Where to watch the 2025 Night of Champions?
Since the PLE's time zone varies due to its overseas location, the show will take place at a different time for different regions than usual. However, fans can catch the action on their regional streaming platform.
Fans from the United States can catch the action on the Peacock streaming network. Meanwhile, others around the globe, except the US, such as India, the UK, Canada, and others, must tune in to Netflix to watch the 2025 Night of Champions. Both these platforms require a subscription to access.
The NOC 2025 match card
1. John Cena vs. CM Punk (Undisputed Championship match)
2. Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring final)
3. Jade Cargill vs. Asuka (Queen of the Ring final)
4. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Street Fight)
5. Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
6. Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa (US Title match)
