What time does WWE NXT The Great American Bash start today? US, UK, India & more

Kicking off a stacked weekend of professional wrestling, NXT brings back one of its most iconic events, The Great American Bash, this Saturday, July 12, 2025, live from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE has produced this event under their developmental banner over the past five consecutive years.
The event is set to kick off at 3:00 PM ET, with a pre-show airing 30 minutes earlier. This year’s GAB comes with high stakes as expected, a packed card, and plenty of international attention. Tonight's show will also mark the 13th Great American Bash under WWE and 27th Bash event overall.
For fans across the globe, WWE has made sure the event is accessible. US viewers can stream it live on Peacock, while international audiences, including those in India, the UK, and Australia, can catch the action live on Netflix.
Here are the global start times for The Great American Bash to help you plan your stacked wrestling weekend:
USA (Eastern): 3:00 PM, July 12
USA (Central): 2:00 PM, July 12
USA (Pacific): 12:00 PM, July 12
UK (BST): 8:00 PM, July 12
India (IST): 12:30 AM, July 13
Japan (JST): 4:00 AM, July 13
Australia (AEST): 5:00 AM, July 13
This edition of The Great American Bash is notable for hosting matches that bridge NXT and the wider wrestling world, including stars from TNA and the Japanese promotion, Pro Wrestling NOAH. It’s also going head-to-head with AEW’s All In: Texas, which is also set to kick off at the same time, which only heightens the excitement and competitive energy, as NXT and AEW go head-to-head one more time.
Here's the full match card for NXT The Great American Bash:
- NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura
- NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame
- North American Championship Match (Falls Count Anywhere): Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints
- Tag Team Match: Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley)
- Grudge Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy
- TNA World Championship Match Contract Signing (at TNA Slammiversary): Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana
With the sheer amount of young and hungry talent on the show, NXT's The Great American Bash is set to kick off WWE's weekend today at 3 PM (EST), and with Triple H's booking of the developmental brand's premium live event, it may just steal the show over the entire blockbuster weekend of professional wrestling.
