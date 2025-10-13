  • home icon
What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, Australia, India & more (October 13, 2025)

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 07:12 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is the Original Tribal Chief! (Image credit: WWE.com)

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will present the aftermath of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which took place this weekend.

The show will emanate live from Perth, Western Australia, from the same RAC Arena. As it's being held internationally, the timings for the flagship show will see a shift from the usual streaming slots.

Below are the start times and official timings for the red brand show tonight for different areas:

  • USA: 8:00 AM ET/ 7 AM CT
  • Canada: 8:00 AM ET
  • United Kingdom: 1 PM BST
  • India: 5:30 PM IST
  • Western Australia: 8:00 PM AWST
  • Eastern Australia: 10:00 PM AEST
  • Japan: 9:00 PM JST
  • Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM AST
  • Mexico: 6:00 AM
  • Brazil: 9:00 AM
Why WWE RAW after Crown Jewel is a must-watch?

A lot of things could unfold on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Firstly, Seth Rollins, alongside The Vision stable, could come out and reflect on Seth's massive win over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, CM Punk may interfere and resume his extended rivalry with The Visionary, which may ultimately lead to a WarGames match for Survivor Series.

Moreover, Dominik Mysterio will once again be in action as he is booked to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and he is the favorite to retain his title. However, since there have been rumors about him facing John Cena next, "Dirty" Dom could take shots directed towards the Last Real Champion.

Talking about Judgment Day's members, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are also set to compete in a tag team match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Fans could even expect a shocking appearance by Roman Reigns, who could address his recent loss, and the segment may even involve The Usos, and their ongoing saga could take a new turn.

That said, all eyes are on the Triple H-led creative team on how they book tonight's episode of the red brand show, as it would lay the foundation for the upcoming events in WWE.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

