What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, Australia, India & more (October 13, 2025)

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will present the aftermath of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which took place this weekend.The show will emanate live from Perth, Western Australia, from the same RAC Arena. As it's being held internationally, the timings for the flagship show will see a shift from the usual streaming slots. Below are the start times and official timings for the red brand show tonight for different areas:USA: 8:00 AM ET/ 7 AM CTCanada: 8:00 AM ETUnited Kingdom: 1 PM BSTIndia: 5:30 PM ISTWestern Australia: 8:00 PM AWSTEastern Australia: 10:00 PM AESTJapan: 9:00 PM JSTSaudi Arabia: 3:00 PM ASTMexico: 6:00 AMBrazil: 9:00 AMWhy WWE RAW after Crown Jewel is a must-watch?A lot of things could unfold on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. Firstly, Seth Rollins, alongside The Vision stable, could come out and reflect on Seth's massive win over Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.Meanwhile, CM Punk may interfere and resume his extended rivalry with The Visionary, which may ultimately lead to a WarGames match for Survivor Series.Moreover, Dominik Mysterio will once again be in action as he is booked to defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and he is the favorite to retain his title. However, since there have been rumors about him facing John Cena next, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom could take shots directed towards the Last Real Champion.Talking about Judgment Day's members, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are also set to compete in a tag team match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Fans could even expect a shocking appearance by Roman Reigns, who could address his recent loss, and the segment may even involve The Usos, and their ongoing saga could take a new turn.That said, all eyes are on the Triple H-led creative team on how they book tonight's episode of the red brand show, as it would lay the foundation for the upcoming events in WWE.