What time does WWE RAW start tonight? US, UK, India & more

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will see the feuds and storylines shift gears with Crown Jewel just two weeks away. The show will emanate from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will be a must-see for the fans. Several things have been advertised for tonight, including an Intercontinental Championship match.

Ad

However, the September 29 edition of Monday Night RAW will kick off an hour earlier than its usual time. Similar to last week, the show will start at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The timing has been shifted as part of a temporary three-week experiment by WWE and Netflix to test audience performance and viewership against the NFL's Monday Night Football.

This strategic adjustment ensures RAW's main event concludes before the NFL games' peak viewing hours. However, this move has also affected the international timings across other countries.

Ad

Trending

WWE RAW timings in different countries

Monday Night RAW will commence early, not only in the USA but also in other countries around the globe. However, the start time will vary internationally due to the geographical regions and differences in time zones. Here's a breakdown of the local start time of WWE RAW in different countries:

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

USA: 7 PM ET/ 6 PM CT (Monday)

Canada: 7 PM ET (Monday)

United Kingdom: 12 AM BST (Tuesday)

India: 4:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Australia: 9:00 AM AEST (Tuesday)

Japan: 8:00 AM JST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia: 2:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Monday Night RAW?

Some of the most prominent storylines have been developing currently on Monday Night RAW, making it a must-see for the fans. Although the show will not kick off in its usual time slot, this will not affect the streaming platform. WWE RAW will stream live on Netflix around the world.

Fans can sit back and enjoy all the action and drama live on Netflix with a standard subscription. All the episodes of WWE RAW have been streaming on the global OTT giant since January this year as part of a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Ad

What to expect from tonight's WWE RAW?

The upcoming episode of RAW will see some major things unfold that could leave fans flabbergasted. Dominik Mysterio is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev in a huge match tonight. Fans can expect a maelstrom of chaos in this bout, which could affect its outcome.

Besides, Seth Rollins can make a bold statement to Cody Rhodes on the show following their heated confrontation last week. The two superstars will collide in a champion vs. champion match at Crown Jewel. Moreover, it will also be interesting to see what's next for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Ad

Fans can expect Roman Reigns' highly anticipated return tonight on WWE RAW. The OTC may come back in search of revenge from The Vision, especially from Breakker and Reed. Speaking of revenge, Rhea Ripley would be seething in rage after what The Kabuki Warriors did last week on RAW. She may call out Kairi Sane and Asuka for a match.

Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton may be under the same roof tonight ahead of their marquee champion vs. champion clash at Crown Jewel. Besides, fans can hope to see AJ Lee and Becky Lynch's feud continue tonight, leading to the upcoming spectacle in Perth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More