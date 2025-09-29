Dominik Mysterio to pay tribute to "dad" to retain his title against Rusev on RAW? Possibility explored

Dominik Mysterio has a complex on-screen relationship with his real family in WWE. There have been several instances in the past when he repudiated his ties with Rey Mysterio, having disdain for his father. Instead, Dirty Dom has been considering the late Eddie Guerrero as his dad in storyline. He also incorporated Guerrero's mannerisms into his current persona.This week on RAW, Dominik could pay tribute to his self-proclaimed dad in a way that could transport fans back in time. The Judgment Day member is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev in a huge match tonight. This will be a tough challenge for him, as defeating The Bulgarian Brute is a task very few can accomplish.However, Dominik Mysterio could pull off a nasty trick from Eddie Guerrero's book. During the match, he could get Rusev disqualified by deceiving the referee, similar to how the late WWE legend used to do back in the day. While the referee would be distracted, Mysterio could bang a steel chair on the mat and swiftly pass it to his opponent and lie down as if he had been attacked by Rusev.The referee, having the wrong idea, could be compelled to end the match in a disqualification. This could help Dirty Dom retain the Intercontinental Championship, paying tribute to Eddie Guerrero in the process. There is a good possibility of it happening, as Dominik Mysterio might be well aware that he wouldn't be able to defeat Rusev fair and square.Besides, his relationship with Finn Balor and Co. has been tainted lately, which potentially closes the door to him getting help from his Judgment Day stablemates. Hence, Mysterio might have to resort to such tactics to retain his gold on RAW. However, this is entirely speculation at this point.Dominik Mysterio to battle John Cena in a high-profile match next month?Dominik Mysterio is one of the top emerging stars in WWE in recent years. Over the past, he shared the ring with several prominent legends and Hall of Famers. It looks like another major moment could be incoming for the 27-year-old. He could battle John Cena in a huge match next month on RAW.The Cenation Leader has only five appearances left in his Farewell Tour, with two reserved for Monday Night RAW. He is set to appear on the November 10 &amp; November 17 editions of the red brand next month. Rumors have been swirling that Cena could battle Mysterio on one of those dates.WWE is reportedly planning a match between the two in one of the remaining appearances of the 17-time World Champion. The company has been building Dominik Mysterio as one of the future stars in this industry. Therefore, WWE will likely pit him against John Cena to elevate The Judgment Day member.It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up for Mysterio and what his future holds as the Intercontinental Champion.