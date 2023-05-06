Dominik Mysterio takes a shot at his father recalling his involvement in an early WWE feud

Dominik Mysterio recently took a shot at his father while recalling his involvement in a feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero's 2005 feud is regarded as one of the most controversial feuds in WWE history. During the storyline, Eddie claimed that Dominik was actually his son.

This resulted in a young Dominik Mysterio being involved in the feud. Finally, the feud culminated in a ladder match where the two men battled for the custody of Dominik. Rey Mysterio emerged victorious in that match.

Several years later, Dominik Mysterio recalled his involvement in the controversial feud during an interview with Chente Ydrach. However, he remained in character and took a shot at his father when he called Eddie Guerrero his "real father."

"Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child. I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready. I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler." [H/T Fightful]

Rey Mysterio sent a warning message to Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio's feud with Dominik and Judgment Day has been going on for months. After swearing to never hit his son, Rey Mysterio finally stepped in the ring with Dominik at WrestleMania 39.

However, that match did not put an end to their feud and Rey has been trying to get another match with his son. During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Rey claimed that Dominik is hanging with the wrong crew. He further stated that Dom needs to be slapped a couple more times in order to find the right path.

"He's like that high school kid that hangs out with the wrong crew. This is exactly Dom. This is a Dom that I had not seen in my entire life since he was born. So for him to react that way against his father, to treat his mother the way he has treated her, and his sister is very sad to see. But I will not stop until I have proven my point. And until he understands what he is doing, he needs to get slapped. Zelina [Vega] said it best; he needs to get slapped a couple more times until he wakes up and realizes this is not the right path." [H/T Sportskeeda]

This feud has been dragging on for months. We just hope that it ends sometime in the near future.

Do you want to see another match between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section.

