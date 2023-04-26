"He needs to get slapped" - Rey Mysterio sends warning to 26-year-old WWE Superstar

Rey Mysterio has sent a warning to a 26-year-old superstar ahead of WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. The star in question is the masked legend's son, Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day is currently involved in a rivalry against the LWO. Rhea Ripley is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega at Backlash, and it was announced on this week's RAW that Damian Priest will face Bad Bunny in a Street Fight at the event.

The award-winning rapper helped Rey defeat his son at WWE WrestleMania 39 by ripping a chain away from Dominik before the latter used it as a weapon.

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Rey Mysterio discussed his son's antics and claimed that Dominik is just like one of those high school kids who started hanging out with the wrong crowd.

"He's like that high school kid that hangs out with the wrong crew. This is exactly Dom. This is a Dom that I had not seen in my entire life since he was born. So for him to react that way against his father, to treat his mother the way he has treated her, and his sister is very sad to see. But I will not stop until I have proven my point. And until he understands what he is doing, he needs to get slapped. Zelina [Vega] said it best; he needs to get slapped a couple more times until he wakes up and realizes this is not the right path."

Rey Mysterio discusses his experience at the WWE Hall of Fame

Before he defeated his son at WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Wrestling veteran Konnan provided an incredible induction speech and took a couple of shots at Dominik in the process. The 26-year-old continued disrespecting his father by leaving in the middle of Rey's speech during the ceremony. During his interview with WWE's The Bump, the masked legend praised Konnan for his induction speech and added that nobody could have done it better.

"I didn't know what he was going to say because he didn't tell me what he was going to say. I know he was a bit tense and nervous because it was his first time being backstage. He wanted to be acknowledged for what he has done, but I think when he went out and spoke, I don't think anyone else would have said it any better. He hit a home run," said Rey.

OSW review 🐍🚽 @OSWreview Just catching up on the Hall of Fame. WOW, Konnan: in case you forgot how much of an incredible, captivating talker he is, my God. Funny, heartfelt and earnest, absolutely perfect induction. Well done @Konnan5150 Just catching up on the Hall of Fame. WOW, Konnan: in case you forgot how much of an incredible, captivating talker he is, my God. Funny, heartfelt and earnest, absolutely perfect induction. Well done @Konnan5150 https://t.co/87tYf1PiYF

It appears that the rivalry between Dominik and Rey Mysterio is far from over. It will be interesting to see when the father-son duo battle inside the squared circle once again.

