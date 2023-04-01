Why did Konnan induct Rey Mysterio in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame? All about the wrestling legend's career

Wrestling legend Konnan is well-known as a mentor to younger wrestlers, including his longtime friend and colleague Rey Mysterio. The former United States Heavyweight Champion inducted the WWE legend into the Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his three-decade career, Konnan has competed in numerous promotions, winning championships and earning the admiration of fans and peers alike. He has worked as a commentator and manager for various wrestling promotions, including AAA, the Mexican wrestling promotion which he helped establish in the 1990s.

During Rey Mysterio's time at WCW, he and Konnan formed a close friendship and professional relationship. Konnan served as a mentor to Mysterio, helping him develop his character and in-ring skills. The two also worked together in matches and feuds as part of the Latino World Order, becoming one of the most popular duos in the promotion.

Konnan began his wrestling career in the 1980s and gained prominence in the 1990s during his time in WCW. As part of the LWO, he became a fan favorite for his outspoken personality and distinctive ring attire, which included a bandana and sunglasses. He made a name for himself in the promotion by becoming a one-time United States Heavyweight Champion and a two-time World Tag Team Champion.

The WWE legend remained an active person in the wrestling world, continuing to work as a commentator and producer. His impact on the industry is a testament to his passion for the sport and his dedication to helping others achieve success.

How did Dominik Mysterio react to Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction?

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley sat side-by-side during the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony looking unhappy, especially after wrestling legend Konnan took to the stage and made a dig at the younger Mysterio.

Fellow WWE Superstars and the entire crowd gave Rey Mysterio a standing ovation as he entered the arena, with many pausing him to give their congrats. The camera panned to The Judgment Day, disrespectfully still seated.

The moment he stood in the ring to begin his speech, Dominik, Ripley, and Damien Priest walked out of the arena. Fans heckled the faction, outraged by the gesture. Despite this, Rey Mysterio responded, much to the WWE Universe's expectations.

"Let me just say this. I'll take care of business tomorrow." (1:12-1:16)

Their heated rivalry, which began in September following Dom's betrayal, will end this weekend when the father-son duo battles it out on Night One of WrestleMania 39.

