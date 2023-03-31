"My life changed" - Rey Mysterio says he owes a lot of his success to former US Champion 

Rey Mysterio will be honored with a place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year. As The Master of the 619 reflects upon his professional achievements, he cannot help but recognize the contributions of his former associate and friend, Konnan. The former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and Mysterio have known each other for a long time and have been close ever since the start of Rey's journey into the world of pro wrestling.

Konnan helped Mysterio a lot during the initial phase of his career by providing him with bookings and wrestling opportunities whenever he got the chance. The two worked together in WCW. They even held the WCW Tag Team Championships and went on to have memorable careers as singles wrestlers.

Speaking on the latest edition of After the Bell with Corey Graves, Rey Mysterio opened up about how his life changed after meeting Konnan:

"Back then, if you didn't know anyone that can connect you to a major promotion, or connect you with promoters to get work, you weren't gonna go anywhere. I would have been a good or great wrestling kid from San Diego that wrestled in Tijuana every weekend, and I could have became a local superstar, possibly. My life changed after Konnan opened up doors. Not only in Mexico, but in ECW and then in WCW, so I owe a lot of my success to Konnan. I've always said that, 'Thank God for this career. This beautiful enormous career that I've had,' but next to God, I thank Konnan for opening up these doors for me." [27:07 - 27:50]

Konnan will induct Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight

Earlier this month, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio will be the first inductee into the Hall of Fame this year. It was later revealed that Konnan will induct the luchador tonight, which is fitting, given their history in the business.

Rey is set to take on his son Dominik this weekend at WrestleMania in LA. This will be a defining moment in both of their careers. After a long and eventful rivalry, the father and son will settle their differences at the Showcase of the Immortals.

It remains to be seen which direction Mysterio's career will take following his match against Dom this weekend.

