Is Rey Mysterio related to Konnan? Exploring their relationship amid WWE Hall of Fame 2023 induction rumors

It was recently announced that Rey Mysterio would be the first inductee of this year's Hall of Fame, and reports were made that Konnan would just be the one to do so. If the rumors are true, then the former WCW star inducting the luchador is no surprise considering their connection.

Rey Mysterio and Konnan are not related, but that didn't stop them from forming a strong bond with each other. The current WWE star was only 11 years old when he met Konnan while the latter used to train with Rey's uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr. Although both stars are not related by blood, their bond over wrestling and shared experiences were definitely enough to make the former WCW star Dominik Mysterio's godfather.

When Mysterio finally began his wrestling career, Konnan was the one who helped him land a spot in WCW. Aside from Mysterio, Mexican wrestlers like Psicosis, Juventud Guerrera, and La Parka also got a spot in the company due to the 59-year-old's help.

The former WCW World Television Champion and former WWE Tag Team Champion also spent a notable amount of time as a tag team in WCW. Konnan was with Mysterio when the latter had to be unmasked on Superbrawl IX. Although their paths didn't cross the Stamford-based promotion, Konnan was open to joining Rey's current feud with his son Dominik.

Soon-to-be Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio credits his successful wrestling career to Konnan

The masked luchador's induction to the Hall of Fame is definitely well-deserved. However, it seems like the WWE star wouldn't be where he is now if it wasn't for his former tag team partner.

On an episode of The Apter Chat podcast, Rey Mysterio opened up about his relationship with Konnan. The former stated that a friendship between a 24-year-old and an 11-year-old is not the most common, but they were able to bond with each other much deeper.

"There was a connection there from day one that we did not see until obviously now, that it was a good connection. It was that brother, family, love connection.I’ve always seen him the more I got to know him as a big a brother, and I believe he will say the same about me...I owe him my life for opening doors for me. For giving me the opportunity and the platform to be able to display my style of wrestling. The fact that he believed in me at a very young age and believes in me now, is a huge blessing to have had him in my life." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if the former WCW partners and real-life friends will meet on stage for this year's Hall of Fame, or possibly inside a WWE ring.

