What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, Australia, India & more (October 10, 2025)

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the go-home edition for Crown Jewel 2025. The show will emanate live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. As an international event, viewers will experience a shift in start times around the world compared to the usual streaming time.

The October 10 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be taped for fans in the US, and it broadcast at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on USA Network. However, the timing will significantly vary in other regions, as the show will air live. The local start time of SmackDown in Perth, Australia, is 8 PM AWST, while the show will stream two hours late on the East Coast.

WWE SmackDown timings in different countries

The final SmackDown before Crown Jewel 2025 will stream at a different time due to the show being held in Western Australia. The start time will vary internationally due to the geographical regions and differences in time zones. Here's a breakdown of the local start time of the blue brand's show:

USA: 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT (Friday)

Canada: 8 AM ET (Friday)

United Kingdom: 1 PM BST (Friday)

India: 5:30 PM IST (Friday)

Western Australia: 8 PM AWST (Friday)

Eastern Australia: 10 PM AEST (Friday)

Japan: 9 PM JST (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 PM AST (Friday)

Where to watch Friday Night SmackDown?

Tonight's episode of SmackDown promises to be a blockbuster show as it will be the final show before Crown Jewel. It is expected to see a final build in the feuds and storylines heading into the Saturday night spectacle. Although the show will not kick off in its usual time slot in most countries, the streaming platform will remain unaffected.

The fans in the United States can enjoy WWE SmackDown on the USA Network with a cable or satellite TV subscription. However, for the international fans, Netflix will remain the exclusive streaming platform for the blue brand's show. You can enjoy WWE SmackDown live with a standard Netflix subscription.

What to expect from the final WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel?

Several things have been advertised for the October 10 edition of SmackDown. Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer will join forces to battle Giulia and Kiana James in a blockbuster tag team match. It will be interesting to see whether Stratton and Vaquer can coexist as a team ahead of their marquee Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel.

Tonight's show will also witness a blockbuster Last Man Standing Match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black, as their rivalry has reached a whole new level. The two men will look to put an end to their feud once and for all and embark on a new direction after WWE SmackDown tonight.

Besides, Sami Zayn will host another United States Championship Open Challenge. Moreover, the WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line as The Wyatt Sicks defend their gold against The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown. Cody Rhodes is also expected to deliver his final words before his Crown Jewel Championship match against Seth Rollins.

