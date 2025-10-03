What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India & more

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will be the penultimate episode of the blue brand for Crown Jewel 2025. The feuds and storylines are expected to shift gears with the premium live event on the horizon. However, there might be confusion among fans regarding the show's start time since Monday Night RAW has been airing an hour earlier for the past two weeks.

SmackDown will remain in its usual timeslot as it will start at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. RAW's recent timing shift was a temporary move by WWE and Netflix to avoid direct competition with Monday Night Football. However, SmackDown airs live on USA Network in the US (a traditional cable deal), which locks it into a fixed slot to align with the network's prime-time programming.

WWE SmackDown timings in different countries

While Monday Night RAW's timing has been affected in different countries worldwide, WWE SmackDown continues to stream on its usual time. Here's a breakdown of the local start time of the blue brand's show in different regions:

USA: 8 PM ET/ 7 PM CT (Friday)

Canada: 8 PM ET (Friday)

United Kingdom: 1 AM BST (Saturday)

India: 5:30 AM IST (Saturday)

Australia: 10:00 AM AEST (Saturday)

Japan: 9:00 AM JST (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM AST (Saturday)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown?

SmackDown has become a must-see show for the fans in recent times due to several exciting things going on. The October 3 edition of the blue brand will emanate from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The fans in the United States can watch the show live on USA Network with a cable or satellite TV subscription.

For fans in other countries, you can enjoy WWE SmackDown on Netflix with a standard subscription. Make sure to check the timings in your region mentioned above. Friday Night SmackDown streams live on Netflix in over 200 countries outside the US as part of WWE's global streaming deal starting January 2025.

What are the things advertised for WWE SmackDown tonight?

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is expected to be a blockbuster show as WWE has advertised several things. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will team up to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a huge tag team match. This is expected to be the main event of tonight and fans can expect chaos.

Sami Zayn will once again issue a United States Championship Open Challenge on SmackDown. WWE has been advertising it as a major thing on the blue brand. With a diverse and stacked blue brand's roster, it will be interesting to see who steps up against him tonight.

Besides, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will address her Crown Jewel match against Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. The two women are expected to be under the same roof on WWE SmackDown. Fans can expect a clash of words with both Vaquer and Stratton looking to take the upper hand.

Damian Priest will also be in action tonight and it remains to be seen who his opponent will be. Apart from these matches, rumors have been swirling that Seth Rollins will be in the house. He could be involved in a physical altercation with Cody Rhodes ahead of their Crown Jewel match.

