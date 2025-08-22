What time does WWE SmackDown start tonight? US, UK, India & more

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown comes with a twist, as WWE returns to Europe this Friday with SmackDown emanating live from Dublin’s 3Arena, ahead of Clash in Paris next weekend. SmackDown being live on Netflix globally means an altered timeslot. However, viewers in the UK and Ireland will be treated to an earlier broadcast, with SmackDown going live at 7:30 PM BST.Meanwhile, because the international WWE Universe will also get to tune in live thanks to Netflix, which is streaming SmackDown worldwide, that means Indian fans will need to stay up late, as the show will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 23.For fans in the United States, though, the show will continue to air at its regular prime-time slot of 8:00 PM ET on USA Network, ensuring no disruption for the home audience. This, however, will mean that spoilers will flood the internet leading up to the scheduled airing in the United States.What's in store for Friday Night SmackDown tonight? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe biggest draw on tonight's SmackDown will be John Cena’s return to the blue brand following his absence last week. Tonight will mark his final appearance in Ireland as part of his farewell tour. His opponent for Clash in Paris, Logan Paul, may also appear, although he has not been announced for an appearance as of yet.The action-packed card also includes Aleister Black vs. R-Truth, born out of months of backstage tensions and in-ring conflict, and tag-team showdowns between Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley &amp; Chris Sabin) and Melo Don’t Miz (The Miz &amp; Carmelo Hayes) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford &amp; Angelo Dawkins) facing members of The MFTs. Also added to the fray: WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven.As of yet, there is no word on whether Cody Rhodes will be in attendance tonight in Dublin.