What time is WWE SummerSlam 2023? Matches, Card, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, & More

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is around the corner, and the buzz for the event is unreal. Heading into it, both RAW and SmackDown have delivered interesting storylines that led to immense excitement among WWE fans. To top that, rumored returns are another factor that is helping in boosting interest for the Premium Live Event.

From Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins, the SummerSlam 2023 card is expected to witness some big names. While some of the matches on these cards will settle rivalries, others will help build a feud heading into the future. Regardless of what happens, the show is expected to be a massive hit.

Considering the event is something one can't afford to miss, let us take a look at the matches, dates, start times, and other details for SummerSlam 2023:

Where will WWE SummerSlam 2023 be held?

The 36th annual SummerSlam in 2023 will be held at the Ford Field Arena in Detroit, Michigan. With a capacity to host 80,000 fans, the Biggest Party of the Summer is expected to have a great atmosphere.

When is WWE SummerSlam being held?

SummerSlam 2023 is set to take place on August 5, 2023. However, depending on the country you reside in, the date may differ.

5th August 2023 (United States of America)

6th August 2023 (India)

6th August 2023 (United Kingdom)

6th August 2023 (Australia)

What time will SummerSlam start?

In the United States of America, SummerSlam 2023 will take place at 8 PM EST. But once again depending on the time zone you are in, the timings for the Premium Live Event may differ.

8 PM EST (USA)

5:30 AM (India)

1 AM (United Kingdom)

10 AM (Australia)

Match card for SummerSlam 2023

Considered to be the biggest event after WrestleMania, this year's SummerSlam once again has a promising match card. From title defenses to intriguing rivalries, WWE has left no stone unturned in delivering as per the expectations of fans.

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the status of Tribal Chief)

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor (Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship)

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship)

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (Singles Match)

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA rules match)

Slim Jim SummerSlam Batlle Royal (20 participants expected)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul (Singles match)

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam?

Depending on which country you are in, WWE SummerSlam can be viewed on the following networks:

USA: In the United States, SummerSlam 2023 will be available on Peacock.

India: The 2023 SummerSlam event will be available on the Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network in India.

UK: WWE fans in the UK can watch SummerSlam 2023 on TNT Sports Box Office which will include a one-off pay-per-view fee.

Australia: Binge will broadcast WWE SummerSlam in Australia. It is now the new home for all WWE Premium Live Events in the country.

Are you excited about the Biggest Party of the Summer?

