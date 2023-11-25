What time does WWE Survivor Series 2023 start? US, UK, India, and more

After several successful premium live events in 2023, WWE is set to host Survivor Series: WarGames this week. For the last few months, fans were hyped about the event to the extent that the Stamford-based promotion had to increase the seating capacity for this 'Big Four' show.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, WWE has set a card that has the potential to be one of the best this year. From Seth Rollins to Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch to Charlotte Flair, the premium live event will feature all the fan favorites.

In this article, we will look at important details surrounding the much-anticipated event:

When and what time will the Survivor Series: WarGames PLE be held?

Expand Tweet

The Survivor Series: WarGames will be held on November 25th, 2023. Timings for the premium live event differ as per the country one stays in.

United States of America -

Kickoff Show: 7 P.M ET & 4 P.M PT, Main Card: 8 PM ET & 5 PM PT

India -

Kickoff Show: 6: 30 AM IST, Main Card: 7:20 AM IST

United Kingdom -

Kickoff Show: 12 AM GMT, Main Card: 1 AM GMT

Where will Survivor Series: WarGames be held?

The 2023 Survivor Series WarGames will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. For the premium live event, the arena will have a capacity of 15,342 seats. This change comes after WWE increased its seating capacity due to a high demand for tickets.

A look at the card for the premium live event

At Survivor Series 2023, fans will be most anticipated to witness the men's WarGames match. The contest will feature a bout between The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre, taking on Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton, who will be making his WWE return for the first time since last year.

Next, SmackDown will feature a women's WarGames match that is expected to be highly entertaining. In this contest, Damage CTRL will face Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch. The inclusion of Lynch and Flair in one team is something many look forward to seeing.

Next, the event will also feature two title matches. While Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark, The Miz will look to dethrone Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship. Both these matches will be absolute thrillers.

Last but not least, Santos Escobar will face Dragon Lee in a singles match. Originally, Escobar was scheduled to face Carlito. However, after Escobar attacked and injured the Puerto Rican native on the latest edition of SmackDown, Lee stepped up to replace him.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here