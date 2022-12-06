What title has Kevin Owens yet to win in WWE?

Kevin Owens filled in for an incapacitated Elias on WWE RAW tonight, teaming with Matt Riddle against The Usos.

The Canadian superstar has been locking horns with The Bloodline lately. At Survivor Series, Owens teamed up with Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes against Roman Reigns' stable in a failing effort.

Unfortunately, tonight, the makeshift team wasn't able to part The Ones from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If they had, however, it would have been Owens' last item on his championship checklist.

Kevin Owens has held numerous titles in WWE

Ever since debuting in NXT in 2014, winning championships in WWE has come almost second nature to The Prizefighter. Two months to the day after his NXT debut, Owens captured the then-black-and-gold brand's main singles title.

Owens wasn't long for NXT, however, and moved up to the main roster in 2015. It was on that year's Night of Champions event that he would grab his first of two Intercontinental Championships. He's also held the United States Championship three times as of this writing.

Most importantly, he's held the Universal Championship -- a title that was merged with the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 38. While he has yet to hold the WWE Championship on its own, that won't be possible anytime soon unless the two belts are separated.

This leaves the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship as the only men's gold currently being defended on the main roster he has yet to win. He's formed partnerships in the past with other superstars -- from Sami Zayn to Samoa Joe -- but none have managed to win the tag team straps.

Despite that, Kevin Owens has arguably been one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the last decade. There's been talk of him being the next major challenger to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If so, it'll probably be a while before he has the tag team belts within his sights.

