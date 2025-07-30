  • home icon
What Travis Scott did after injuring WWE star Cody Rhodes for real may surprise you

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 30, 2025 10:36 GMT
Travis Scott &amp; Cody Rhodes! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes (Image credits: WWE on YouTube)

Travis Scott appeared with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and attacked Cody Rhodes, alongside John Cena. After Rhodes rejected The Final Boss' offer, the trio launched a brutal beatdown.

During the assault, Travis Scott slapped The American Nightmare. The shot seemingly injured the former Undisputed WWE Champion in real life. Netflix's recently released docuseries, WWE: Unreal, featured the aftermath of the attack, besides other behind-the-scenes stories.

The fourth episode of the series covered John Cena's historic heel turn and the aforementioned Elimination Chamber 2025 segment. It even featured a backstage interaction between Travis Scott and Cody Rhodes after the assault. Scott FaceTimed The American Nightmare to check on him while the latter was being evaluated by the doctors. Both men inquired about each other's well-being.

The rapper revealed that though he had been in front of massive crowds before, he had never experienced anything like Elimination Chamber. Scott added that he was addicted to the product, while Rhodes promised to help him whenever he was on a show.

This interaction might surprise some viewers because Scott and Rhodes have been at odds on TV since the show in Toronto.

Cody Rhodes to compete in a major match at WWE SummerSlam 2025

The American Nightmare has been engaged in a heated rivalry with John Cena for months now. The Last Real Champion ended Rhodes' championship reign at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Since then, the second-generation wrestler has been working tirelessly to exact revenge on Cena.

The 40-year-old star earned his Undisputed WWE Championship rematch after he won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. Rhodes beat his mentor and 14-time world champion Randy Orton at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Cena and Rhodes are all set to lock horns at SummerSlam Night Two. The contest will likely headline the second night of The Biggest Party of Summer. It will be interesting to see whether Travis Scott returns to help the legend defeat Rhodes again, or The American Nightmare regains his lost title.

Edited by Pratik Singh
