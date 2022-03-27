Triple H's last televised WWE SmackDown match: Which AEW star did he defeat?

Triple H (real-life Paul Levesque) has announced his retirement from in-ring action in an interview on ESPN First Take. His decorated career ended abruptly with this sudden announcement, and fans wonder what's next for The King of Kings.

He was in the business for a long time and witnessed many changes. From bloodbaths to no-blood, from the bold Attitude Era to the current modern era and from WWE vs. WCW to RAW vs. SmackDown, The Game has seen it all.

Speaking of RAW and SmackDown, he is largely linked with the red brand because he spent most of his time there with a few small stints at SmackDown.

That brings up an interesting question - when did Triple H last compete on SmackDown?

It goes back to 2010. The 29th January 2010 pre-taped episode of SmackDown featured The Hall of Famer taking on the current AEW star CM Punk. The latter came out with the Straight Edge Society to challenge D-Generation X.

However, Teddy Long changed it to a singles match between Punk and The Game. The bout lasted a little over 12 minutes and came to an end when Punk's teammate Serena interfered, causing a disqualification.

Thus, the 14-time world champion managed to stand tall in his last-ever match on the blue brand.

Why did Triple H have to retire?

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t… Official statement from WWE:"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery." wwe.com/article/paul-t…

Fans are stunned over the announcement made by Levesque and are curious to know the reason behind it. The most significant explanation to come out is the cardiac event he suffered last year.

He also revealed on ESPN First Take that he was also suffering from viral pneumonia which further deteriorated his health.

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed, and as the next couple of days went on and I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife [WWE executive Stephanie McMahon] saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up, and I went and got checked, and it was coming from the viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart so they followed up on it and did an EKG and Echo and everything,” said Triple H.

The Game also elaborated on the heart issues he has been suffering from:

“Basically, the way your heart pumps out 55-60 percent of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30 percent. I got a quick text message saying don't take time, pack a bag real quick and head to the emergency room and I'll fill you in on the way. So, by the time I got to the emergency room, my ejection fraction had gone down to 22 percent, which, ya know, I was in heart failure,” said Triple H. [H/T Republic World]

It remains to be seen in what capacity HHH will return to WWE, if at all he does come back. The Game will look to fully recover before he makes any decision on his future.

From all of us at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Triple H a healthy recovery.

