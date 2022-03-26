Triple H's last WWE RAW match: Which current champion did he defeat?

In a sudden revelation, Triple H announced his in-ring retirement in an interview with Stephen A. Smith for ESPN One Take. He is one of the greatest superstars in the business, and his farewell to the squared circle has shocked fans.

He has had a decorated career that will be cherished over the years. From a superstar to an authority figure, The Game did everything for his fans. Helmsley reduced his in-ring work and fought mostly on pay-per-views as time went on.

As such, fans wonder when did Triple H last compete on WWE's flagship show—RAW? While most would think it was his match against Randy Orton in 2021, it is not.

The match was not officially recognized by the promotion and is only treated as a brawl. So, his last match on the red brand dates back to 2016.

The Cerebral Assassin won the Royal Rumble and World Heavyweight Championship back then. He defended the gold on the 14 March 2016 episode of RAW.

His rival was the current NXT Champion, Dolph Ziggler. The two had a storied rivalry, leading to the World Heavyweight Title match. The Show-Off gave The Game a run for his money but eventually, the latter stood tall.

Since Triple H has now retired from in-ring action, this will remain the last time he competed on RAW in a match recognized by WWE.

What was the last overall match Triple H competed in?

His match against Dolph Ziggler was his last match on RAW. But what about the last overall match? The King of Kings' last recognized match came at a live event on 28 June 2019 in Japan. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

The last televised singles match of the Hall of Famer was at Super ShowDown 2019 against his former protégé Randy Orton. The two superstars locked horns in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the match ended in Orton's favor.

So, it doesn't matter whether you recognize Triple H vs. Randy Orton of RAW 2021, the last opponent for the 14-time world champion is fellow 14-time world champion Randy Orton in both cases.

Edited by Angana Roy