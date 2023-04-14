What ultimatum did Rey Mysterio's wife Angie give him and why? Unheard story of the couple

Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame speech moved a lot of people after he spoke about his struggles in his career, mentioning how his wife Angie was there to help him through it all. As it turns out, his wife contributed to his success in more ways than one.

The 48-year-old is one of the most respected wrestlers in history. Even before joining WWE in 2002, his name was already familiar to a number of fans. In his decade-long career, Rey captured various championships and had memorable feuds. However, it wasn't always a successful path for the Hall of Famer.

While on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, the Hall of Famer opened up about how he got addicted to painkillers after multiple knee surgeries. Rey Mysterio was later caught by his wife, who gave him the ultimatum to choose between his pills or his family.

"So, during my big run in WWE, and after so many (knee) surgeries, I got f***ing hooked on pain killers for a very long time, and my wife caught me. One time, we were on vacation, she saw that I was out of it, completely, so she gave me an ultimatum. She goes, 'So when we get back home, you can either take your pills, or you can take your family.'"

The ultimatum Rey Mysterio's wife Angie was the reason he overcame his struggles

Angie has appeared in WWE multiple times for storylines, especially in recent times as his husband is feuding with their son, Dominik Mysterio. Although she is always seen helping Rey on-screen, she has helped him a lot more off-screen.

At the same appearance, Rey Mysterio added that after hearing about his wife's ultimatum, he flew back to San Diego and told Vince McMahon what he was dealing with and asked for some time off. The WWE legend continued to express his gratitude for having Angie by his side.

"I remember getting back to San Diego, flew to TV next day, spoke to Vince, and I told him, 'Boss, I need to check myself in. I'm gonna need some time off.' He was cool with it. He was like, 'It takes a man to f***ing man up to what you're doing,' so that was a big life changer for me...Yeah. She's been there from day one."

WWE @WWE



Thank you, Angie.



#WWEHOF An incredibly emotional moment as @reymysterio recounts the sacrifices his wife made to support him and his dream.Thank you, Angie. An incredibly emotional moment as @reymysterio recounts the sacrifices his wife made to support him and his dream. 😭Thank you, Angie. ♥️#WWEHOF https://t.co/E7AhMlOwLf

Rey Mysterio has overcome a lot of obstacles in his wrestling career, and it looks like most of those he was able to do so due to Angie being by his side.

