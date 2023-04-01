How long has Rey Mysterio been married to his wife Angie?

Many fans know Rey Mysterio as a talented masked wrestler with multiple accomplishments under his name, but another vital role in his life is as a father and husband to his wife, Angie.

Rey Mysterio, real name Oscar Gutierrez, has been married to his wife Angie Gutierrez for 26 years, turning 27 this year. They tied the knot on May 11, 1996. The following year, in April 1997, they welcomed their first child, Dominik. In August 2001, they welcomed a daughter, Aalyah.

Those who watch the weekly shows of the Stamford-based promotion, especially in recent weeks, may be more familiar with the Mysterio family as they have played a role in different storylines.

In 2020, when Dominik and Rey were still on good terms, they feuded with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy in WWE). The latter was even briefly paired with Aalyah Mysterio.

After the father and son duo became rivals, Rey Mysterio's wife Angie featured heavily in their storyline. In the past, Dominik and Rhea Ripley have ruined Mysterios' holiday celebrations by gatecrashing their home.

In a recent episode of SmackDown, Dominik even verbally confronted his mother and sister. He asked Angie if she knew she was married to a deadbeat and a coward like Rey. He then called her sister stupid and yelled at her mother to shut up as she tried to talk to him.

The masked luchador had enough and finally punched his son. After Rey's attack on his son, their WrestleMania 39 match was confirmed. Their bout is scheduled for Night 1 of the event.

Rey Mysterio thanks his wife Angie in his WWE Hall of Fame 2023 speech

Before the masked luchador will have his highly personal match at WrestleMania 39, he headlined this year's Hall of Fame ceremony and was inducted by former WCW star Konnan. Despite some negativity from Judgment Day, the event proceeded without any trouble.

In his emotional speech, Rey Mysterio shared his hardships throughout his career due to his size. He then expressed that his wife remained by his side despite the ups and downs.

The SmackDown star even shared that Angie was studying medicine then but left her medical career to start working a job to send financial support to Rey's wrestling dream.

Rey and Dominik's upcoming match at The Show of Shows will surely be exciting just as much as it is personal. It would be interesting to see who will come out on top after the event.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes