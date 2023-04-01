Rey Mysterio was the headliner for the recent WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony. Despite the positive reaction from fans, the masked luchador still shared some negativity with his son Dominik before presenting his speech.

Before fans could get to see Rey Mysterio, former WCW star and close friend of Rey, Konnan, shared various stories about Mysterio, whether that may be in front of the camera or moments behind the scenes.

In one of those moments, Konnan shared how glad he was to have Rey in his life. Even stating how he wanted to be part of his family and even replace Dominik. The statement earned a loud reaction from fans, and when the camera panned to the younger Mysterio, he only stared unimpressed at his godfather.

It didn't take long for Rey to make his entrance, greeting people on his way out like Triple H, Booker T, his family, and more. He even had a staredown with Dominik, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest, who didn't show any respect to the Hall of Famer as they only remained seated and didn't clap.

Before Rey could even begin his speech, the aforementioned Judgment Day members walked out. The Hall of Famer could only stare in disbelief at the disrespectful action but later stated that he will "take care of business" tomorrow. Referring to his WrestleMania 39 match against his son.

Despite the disappointment and humiliation The Judgment Day caused, Rey Mysterio went on to deliver an emotional speech that detailed the hardships he endured throughout his career. He later thanked friends, family, and different wrestling personalities who helped him on his journey, like Paul Heyman, Konnan, William Regal, and more.

The Judgment Day continues to insult Rey Mysterio after their WWE Hall of Fame 2023 walkout

Dominik Mysterio has been responsible for attacking his father in various episodes of WWE programming, whether that may be on RAW or SmackDown. It was only recently that Rey fought back against his son after the latter insulted his family on a past episode of SmackDown. Although the group didn't physically attack the Hall of Famer tonight, their actions were still disrespectful.

Following their walkout, WWE posted an Instagram reel of the trio backstage and said staying for Rey Mysterio's speech was only a waste of time. Dominik then stated that he didn't see a Hall of Famer but a deadbeat dad. The Judgment Day member then claimed that he would beat his father tomorrow at the Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see which Mysterio will come out as the victor at the upcoming April premium live event.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes