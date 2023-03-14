Did Rhea Ripley's current boyfriend date Rey Mysterio's daughter? WWE stars' relationship explored

It's no secret that Rhea Ripley has been in a relationship with former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) for a while now. Interestingly, The Eradicator has also crossed paths with her boyfriend's former partner.

In 2020, Buddy aligned himself with Seth Rollins and feuded against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. During this time, Rey’s youngest child, Aalyah Mysterio, was also involved in the storyline where she was paired up with Matthews. Still, that was the only time both stars ever engaged in a relationship.

However, Buddy Matthews and Aalyah Mysterio were only an on-screen couple who never had a real relationship. The current AEW star even expressed how uncomfortable he was with the kiss they shared during the feud. Noting that the age gap was a cause for concern, but pushed through with it since it was his job and the Mysterios were okay with it.

"I wasn’t comfortable kissing Aalyah. I did that because it was my job and it was going to create more drama in the story. Originally, there was no kiss scripted...I was very blunt with them, I can’t pursue her, if I do, I’m a creep. I’m a ‘pedo’ as people say on the internet. If she goes for me, she’s an empowered woman that knows what she wants...I’m uncomfortable, and she’s new. We are out there and about to cut the promo and I said to her this needs to look good. If you have any second minds, I am giving you the green light. Do whatever you want, it’s 100% you." [H/T Cageside Seats]

Although Rhea is dating Matthews, she is also in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. However, the latter is also currently engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

Rhea Ripley doesn't have the best relationship with The Mysterios

The Eradicator may have a close relationship with Dominik, but the same can't be said for the rest of the family.

Last year, the Judgment Day duo attacked the homes of the Mysterios during the holidays. Back during the Christmas season, Dominik was even "arrested" after Rey called the cops on them.

Rhea Ripley and Aalyah also crossed paths in WWE last year. Before Dominik joined The Judgment Day, he was celebrating the 20th Anniversary party of his dad's career when Ripley crashed the party.

During the segment, Rhea Ripley came face-to-face with Aalyah and then shoved the youngest Mysterio. Interestingly, Buddy Matthews later joked that Ripley and Aalyah should fight for his custody in a ladder match.

Despite the on-screen pairing with Rey Mysterio's children, it looks like Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews' relationship remains unbothered.

