Did WWE star Rhea Ripley bail Dominik Mysterio out of jail?

While many WWE Superstars happily spent the holiday season with their loved ones, the same can't be said for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio with the latter's family. An encounter even ended with one of them being put behind bars.

Dominik has aligned himself with The Judgment Day ever since betraying his father Rey Mysterio back at Clash at the Castle. One of the members he has grown quite close to was none other than The Eradicator.

To avoid conflict, Rey moved to SmackDown while his son and the rest of the stable remained on RAW. However, they can't avoid crossing paths all the time since they are still family at the end of the day.

Rhea and Dominik caused chaos in the Mysterio household for the first time during Thanksgiving. The latter went home during the event and alongside him was Ripley. The duo weren't warmly welcomed and were even ushered out by Dom's parents, but he made sure to attack his father before leaving the house. Unfortunately, for the WWE veteran, this wasn't their only encounter.

On Christmas Eve, The Judgment Day duo visited the home of Dominik's grandparents before they were escorted out by Rey. Dom's mother then slapped Rhea Ripley before police arrived and later arrested Dominik.

Fortunately, Rhea Ripley was able to bail the younger Mysterio out of jail. In a tweet, the latter thanked his fellow The Judgment Day member and demanded that his father and mother be arrested.

"Just got out… thank you Mami! @RheaRipley_WWE #FreeDom #DomisFree #arrestReyandAngie"

Dominik Mysterio shares hilarious reason why he and Rhea Ripley attacked Rey Mysterio on Thanksgiving

The WWE legend might have escaped his son in WWE, but that's not the case in their personal life. As it turns out, the first attack occurred for a simple reason.

On a previous episode of WWE's The Bump, Dominik Mysterio shared that he attacked his father because he was upset the latter had already set up a Christmas tree before the month of November was even over.

“Because he had his Christmas tree up before November was over, and honestly he doesn’t deserve to just be living peacefully,” Dominik Mysterio said. “I had to live with his shadow my whole life. So I’m hoping to cast a big shadow over him and just keep torturing him as much as I can.”

It will be interesting to see if the visits of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio will be a common occurrence for special occasions, despite the latter having already been arrested.

