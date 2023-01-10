What did Uncle Howdy say to Alexa Bliss tonight on WWE Raw?

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy never interacted until the January 10, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. Little Miss Bliss explained why she attacked Bianca Belair when the mysterious figure decided to show himself.

The multi-time women's champion interrupted the commentary team’s update on Bianca Belair during the first half of RAW. The Goddess namedropped Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy before saying she was the one in charge.

The promo was cut short by the appearance of Uncle Howdy on the giant screen. The masked figure pulled new mind games by rewinding Alexa Bliss’ storied past with The Fiend. He then asked her, “Do you feel in charge?”

The WWE Universe at the Legacy Arena then witnessed the arrival of Uncle Howdy. Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy watched each other from afar. The segment ended with Bliss looking at Howdy with a look of disdain on her face.

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy might already know each other

Uncle Howdy's first appearance triggered a new debate on the identity of the mysterious figure. Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Howdy and Bo Dallas. Some even thought it was Barry Windham, Bray Wyatt's uncle, under the scary mask. The mystery was seemingly put to rest before RAW.

It was reported earlier during the day that Bo Dallas was backstage on RAW this week. Mike Johnson of PWInsider speculated that Uncle Howdy would make an appearance as well, seemingly confirming the identity of the creepy figure as Bray Wyatt's younger brother.

Howdy, who showed up during RAW this week, seemed slightly different from the masked person who laid out Bray Wyatt with a Sister Abigail on the December 30, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss' storyline with Bray Wyatt has undoubtedly taken an interesting turn after the events of RAW. Little Miss Biss also wore a spiked jacket from her previous storyline with The Fiend. It remains to be seen what twists and turns will take place on RAW in the coming weeks.

What did you make of the Uncle Howdy-Alexa Bliss confrontation? Let us know in the comments section below.

