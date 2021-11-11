What does The Undertaker's BSK tattoo stand for?

The Undertaker has been a cornerstone of WWE for over three decades and still appears on WWE shows like The Broken Skull Sessions. Tattoos have always been a part of his character, and many fans wonder about the meanings behind them.

One such tattoo on The Phenom's abdomen that reads 'B.S.K Pride' always catches the eyes of his fanbase. So what does it mean?

As revealed by William Moody a.k.a. Paul Bearer, the B.S.K Pride tattoo stands for "Bone Street Krew." It was a backstage group consisting of various wrestlers like The Undertaker, The Godfather (also known as Papa Shango), Rikishi, Yokozuna, Savio Vega, and The Godwinns.

What are The Undertaker's other tattoos? What do they mean?

One of the most famous tattoos on the former world champion's body was showcased on his neck, which read 'SARA'. Sara was the name of his second wife. After the couple separated in 2007, The Undertaker covered the tattoo with a chain design.

Many of The Undertaker's tattoos display undead symbols, which added value to his on-screen WWE character. Various skulls can be seen in the tattoos on his arms. The back of his neck also showcases a fighting skeleton.

Speaking on a Canadian talk show, Off the Record With Michael Landsberg, The Phenom offered his thoughts about the various skull tattoos on his body.

“They all kind of run together through the years. I got one on my left arm and one on my right arm. I got two big ones, one on each arm and a few scattered here and there. Every once in a while, I find the time and get the motivation to go sit in there and get a little ink, but I am not nearly as motivated as I once was.”

If you are interested in learning more, this article explains the meanings of all of The Undertaker's tattoos.

