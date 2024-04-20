What did Veer Mahaan and Sanga do before joining WWE? They are bigger stars than you may think

WWE released several superstars from the company this Friday and Veer Mahaan & Sanga are two of the more prominent names on the list. The duo known as Indus Sher entertained the WWE Universe on both NXT and the main roster in the Stamford-based promotion.

Veer and Sanga had quite remarkable careers before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, as they have made a name for themselves in other domains. The Indian duo were popular as individual stars and left an indelible mark in various spheres of their solo careers, thus establishing themselves as prominent names.

Let's dive deep into their professional careers before they signed with WWE.

Veer Mahaan's career before joining WWE

Veer Mahaan is an Indian-origin superstar whose real name is Rinku Singh. He pursued a career in professional baseball before joining WWE. The 35-year-old star played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and made a name for himself at the international level, honing his skills in the sport.

He also became the first Indian player to play professional baseball. Besides, Veer gained immense popularity after winning the reality television show Million Dollar Arm. Not only did it gain him recognition but it also paved his way into the world of baseball, where he eventually got a fair amount of attention.

Veer Mahaan was also a profound javelist at an early age and became the junior national javelin medalist. He certainly had quite the exposure before joining WWE and stepping foot in the pro wrestling industry.

Sanga's career before joining WWE

Like Veer Mahaan, former WWE Superstar Sanga was also a popular name before joining the Stamford-based promotion. Hailing from India, his original name is Saurav Gurjar. Apart from being a pro wrestler, the 38-year-old star pursued a career in acting, where he earned name and fame.

During his early days, Sanga performed in an Indian television show, Mahabharat, which is an ancient Indian epic. He played the role of the iconic character Bhima in the show and gained a sheer amount of popularity as an individual star. Sanga performed in other television shows before stepping into pro wrestling.

The former Indus Sher member also performed in TNA Wrestling's India project, Ring Ka King, for quite some time, where he worked under the alias Deadly Danda. Sanga established himself as a household name before signing with WWE.

The Indus Sher was released by WWE on April 19, 2024, which came as a shocker to a lot of fans as they believed that WWE could not harness the full potential of both superstars on the main roster.

