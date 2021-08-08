Vince McMahon is the mogul behind WWE. He is an exceptional business strategist who turned pro wrestling from a territorial market into a global brand. His innovative ideas and highly successful business decisions are the main factors behind WWE's rise as a billion dollar company.

Although the WWE product has seen some struggling times in the last decade, it hasn't affected Vince McMahon's net worth. In the previous ten years, the WWE Chairman's net income has seen some remarkable growth. Despite the constant fluctuations in the quality of WWE programming, McMahon has managed to keep the company's total revenue strong.

What was Vince McMahon's highest net worth?

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's net worth has been on a frequent rise for the last six to seven years.

In 2014, The Chairman had a net worth of over 1.2 billion USD. It kept getting better and better as the years passed. But the most profitable year for Vinny Mac proved to be 2018. By the end of October 2018, he had racked up a gigantic figure of 3.3 billion USD.

This massive increase also got Vince McMahon into the Forbes 400, a list containing the 400 wealthiest American businessmen and entrepreneurs. In 2019, McMahon's asset value came down to 2.9 billion USD, which was still quite impressive.

Unfortunately, the continuous rise in McMahon's net worth was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Many factors, including the absence of live crowds and declining TV ratings, directly affected Vince's profits. His total worth fell to just 1.8 billion USD, which was a low score compared to the previous two years.

He also got taken off the Forbes 400 list. Luckily, the Chairman bounced back from that tough period. According to a Forbes report released in April 2021, Vinny Mac now has a total net worth of over 2.1 billion USD.

The most prominent sources of WWE's revenue are their exclusive TV deals with FOX and the USA Network. Moreover, their 10-year contract with the Saudi Arabian government has provided the company with many financial benefits.

Vince McMahon has been the talk of the town recently

Vince McMahon has made headlines recently due to some mind-boggling decisions. In less than two weeks, 'The Higher Power' released many high-profile names including Bray Wyatt, Bronson Reed and Mercedes Martinez. These shocking releases have garnered a lot of negative attention from the WWE Universe.

The Boss has also ordered management to rebrand WWE NXT. We will likely see the Black and Gold brand undergo drastic changes in the coming weeks.

