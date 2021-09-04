What was Triple H's last match?

Triple H's last match in WWE, as of this writing, was on June 29, 2019, during WWE's tour of Japan. He teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-televised match against Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

A few months prior, he defeated Batista at WrestleMania 35 in a No Holds Barred match. In his last televised match, Triple H lost to Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown on June 7, 2019.

Triple H doing the 'come on' gesture alongside Shinsuke Nakamura during WWE's tour in Japan



Triple H teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura in a match against Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. The team of HHH and Nakamura won the match



Since then, 'The Game' has focused on his executive roles as the COO of WWE. He is also the executive producer of NXT.

However, according to reports, starting from September 14, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard will have more creative control over the black-and-gold brand.

Has Triple H retired from WWE?

Triple H has not officially retired, but his in-ring career will soon come to an end with his performer contract expiring in less than a year.

Speaking to SportsNation, Triple H disclosed his plans for a retirement tour before bidding farewell to the squared circle:

"What I would love to do is, at some point, wrestle at the Garden. A couple weeks later wrestle in Chicago at the All State. Wrestle Staples (Center) one more time. Go to Japan and wrestle there. Go to the O2 in the UK and the Hydro in Glasgow. Make one more trip to those places that stuck out in my career and do that. Because to me, Mania and all those things were so cool and so epic. But on the road, the comradery, the different arenas and locations, the fans. To go into them and having those moments where you go to those places. And it’s not even as much about the wrestling so much one more time. It’s about getting in the ring and tip the cap and saying thank you. That to me would be even bigger. If you did that and then capped it off with WrestleMania, that would be pretty cool too. But I think something like that would be really cool. Now ask me that if I’m traveling from place and I may go ‘I don’t need to do that!’ But in my head, if I’m looking for something cool, that would be it. Have that one little farewell tour, make the global loop, then come back and do one big show here and call it a career. That would be interesting to me." Triple H said. (h/t WrestleTalk)

Hopefully, we will get to see him embark on this tour. Following his retirement, Triple is bound for the Hall of Fame as one of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

