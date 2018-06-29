What would the WWE be like without Triple H' influence

Can you imagine how different WWE would be with Triple H as in charge?

Even though Vince McMahon and Executive Producer Kevin Dunn are still in charge of running the WWE, things have changed in recent years due to the rise of Triple H. It all started when Triple H replaced John Laurinaitis as WWE's Head of Talent Relations.

Since then Triple H changed the hiring process when he hired top indie talents such as Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Ember Moon and numerous other talents as well as former TNA standouts such as A.J. Styles, Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe.

In addition, he also helped spear-head the Women's Revolution which saw the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, the Women's Elimination Chamber match and the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match among the very firsts.

But what would today's WWE be like without the influence of Triple H? Let's dissect the ten things that would be different in the landscape of the WWE would be like without The Game's influence.

#10 NXT would still be a reality show

Before it was the developmental brand that we all love and know today, WWE NXT was a hybrid wrestling/reality show much like its predecessors, WWE Tough Enough and the WWE Diva Search back in the day.

Developmental talents would be paired up with the main roster pros in an attempt to be "the next breakout star." While it produced stars such as Wade Barrett, Ryback, Bray Wyatt, A.J. Lee, Naomi, David Otunga, Kaitlyn, Fandango, Brodus Clay and Titus O'Neil, it also produced forgettable talents such as Michael Tarver, Maxine, Lucky Cannon, Percy Watson, Derrick Bateman (though he did find some success at TNA), Eli Cottonwood, Jamie Keyes and Jacob Novak, among others.

