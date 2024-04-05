What is WWE 2K Showdown? All you need to know about the tournament - venue, dates, participants and more 

WWE 2K24 is already an incredibly popular edition of the franchise, as the game has ultra-realistic graphics and a massive roster of playable characters. The game will take the next big step since its release on WrestleMania weekend with the WWE 2K Showdown. But, what exactly is this event?

Well, 2K, with the help of YouTube, UpUpDownDown, and WWE Facebook, will be streaming the live gaming event from WWE World in Philadelphia. It will take place at 4 PM ET today and revolve around the newest addition to the 2K franchise. The event will feature six teams going head-to-head, tournament style, in an attempt to be crowned the champions of the WWE 2K Showdown.

The teams entering the tournament feature a mix of celebrities and some of the WWE Universe's favorite Superstars. DIY's Johnny Gargano will partner with comedian Gabriel Iglesias, while Jey Uso teams up with rapper Wale. 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley will be hoping that Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle, Lane Johnson has her back, as Zelina Vega is paired up with musical artist, LEGIQN. Finally, The Miz and Kofi Kingston find support from Barstool Sports, as Brandon Walker and Robbie Fox will be their teammates.

The event will be hosted by Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze, the two stars of the UpUpDownDown channel. They won't be alone, as Kinda Funny's Greg Miller will also provide his commentary on the event. With all that in mind, it's safe to say that this is a must-watch event and it is sure to be a blast.

2K24 has been the best WWE 2K game so far

2K has released games in its WWE 2K series since 2013. There have been 11 editions, but so far, the reception to the games has been relatively disappointing. Barely scratching the surface of an 80 rating on Metacritic, and rarely cracking an 8-point rating on IGN, GameSpot, and more, it's safe to say 2K has failed to deliver. However, WWE 2K24 seems to be different.

The game was released worldwide on March 8, 2024, and has been a hit with gamers and fans of WWE alike. It has received an 8-point rating across the board with several reputed game review sites, including IGN, GameSpot, and Game Informer. Metacritic has also given it favorable ratings, as it has received an 83 on XBOX, 81 on PS5, and 78 on PC. It is undoubtedly the best-reviewed game in the series.

2K will certainly be looking to use this release as a platform to build on with future editions, only spelling good things for the series going forward.

