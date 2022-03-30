WWE 2K22 is one of the most comprehensive wrestling games released so far. The general gameplay, controls and graphics have improved significantly compared to previous installments.

That, however, does not mean that 2K22 is free of errors and glitches. Fans have been finding many mistakes and complications in the game and developers are working hard to rectify them as soon as possible.

WWE 2K released the 1.06 update almost a week ago and has now launched the 1.07 update as well. As such, gamers may expect the game to be entirely free of errors in a few weeks.

So, What does WWE 2K22 1.07 update consist of?

The developers have defined the update as such on their site:

"Hey, WWE 2K players, we have a hotfix for you that improves stability of Create a Superstar when using a large number of original creations with custom portraits."

The official patch notes for the update are as follows:

Stability improvements for custom image renders in Create a Superstar.

Improvements for online game invites.

️️Online Stability improvements

GENERAL

Addresses reported concerns of instability resulting from players applying 35 or more custom image renders to original superstars in Create a Superstar.

Improves a reported concern that online instability may occur when one or more users has empty custom portraits.

Addresses a reported concern of an issue that may occur when a player accepts an online game invite while WWE 2K22 is in a suspended state.

How is WWE 2K22 1.07 update different from previous updates?

The update is significantly smaller than previous updates and focuses on general concerns only. While the previous patch attempted comprehensive developments in gameplay, control, graphics, and more, this update has focused on just three major points.

The primary aim of this update is to minimize the errors and instability players are suffering in Create A Superstar mode. Furthermore, gamers were facing a few problems in online play and the 1.07 patch tried to rectify the same.

The update has gotten smaller than previous patches. This means that the developers have already resolved the major issues, and 2K22 is better than ever to play after the new update.

Has the latest update improved your gaming experience? Let us know in the comments section.

