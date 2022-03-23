What does WWE 2K22 patch 1.06 consist of?

WWE 2K22 has been one of the hot topics in wrestling and gaming lately. It is the latest installment in the WWE 2K series and has managed to garner praise from fans and critics alike.

However, the game has a few bugs and glitches that have a negative impact on the gamer's experience. The developers have been working on rectifying the bugs, and after the 1.05 patch launched earlier this month, they have launched another patch update 1.06 for WWE 2K22.

So, what does WWE 2K22 update 1.06 consist of?

The developers released patch notes for the update on their website and defined the update as such:

“We’ve been busy watching game performance in the wild, and tracking player feedback in multiple forums and channels. Patch 1.06 is made up of our highest priority fixes and improvements, based on our first week of play.”

The official patch notes:

GENERAL

General stability and performance improvements

Various cutscene improvements for MyRise

Improved hair/CAS part interactions

Improved skin and eye shaders for various Superstars

Updated character likenesses of various Superstars

Improved texture blending and materials on 100s of hair models

Changed the maximum number of favorite creators to 50

Implemented criteria for nWo standalone bonus content

Improved memory management of large numbers of logos when navigating multiple game modes and menus

Increased array limit for logos to accommodate large numbers of downloaded logos

Added and removed NG tags to improve CAS part combinations

General hair updates and improvements

General tattoo updates and improvements

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns where enemies might take low or no damage in specific engagements

Various prop and arena interaction improvements

Various cage collision improvements

Improved superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches

Improved dive attacks vs. ladders

Improved ladder dismounts

Improved Superstar ally interactions in tag team steel cage matches

Improved finisher reversals during run-ins

Updated pyro in some entrances

Improved logo/embossing interactions in Create a Championship

Addressed reported concerns related to poses and Superstar registration during some reversals

Improved interactions with steel steps when they are placed in the ring

Improved Superstar interactions with ropes

Addressed reported concerns related to Spear 2 attack while referee is close to defender

Improved elimination behavior in Royal Rumble

Improved taunt buffs and meter gain from Submission loops

Improved Royal Rumble elimination setups by AI

Improved Superstar AI in special circumstances in tag matches

Tuned downtime values for some moves

Tuned rollout recovery times

Increased difficulty of button mash pin kickout when more than two finishers have been received

Increased illegal tag team stun duration for long tag matches

Addressed reported concerns of exploits where certain finishers could not be reversed

Tuned homing for Sweet Chin Music

Tuned elimination difficulty in Royal Rumble when less than 3 Superstars are in the ring

Tuned stun duration in relation to permadamage

Addressed reported concerns with Austin Theory’s finisher

ONLINE

General stability improvements

Addressed reported concerns with abandoned lobbies

Improved lobby performance with partial AI-populated matches

Addressed reported concerns with long (15+ match) online sessions

Improved performance of custom portraits in online lobbies

MyFACTION

Improved reward icon visibility for weekly Evo challenges

Addressed reported concerns regarding an exploit connected to weapon baiting in Faction Wars

Added MyFACTION nWo Standalone cards

…plus much more.

WWE 2K22 has a great MyGM mode

WWE 2K22 has an extensive MyGM mode, making it the first in the 2K series to have one. Fans have longed for the mode ever since the series started and the developers have finally obliged.

It has a multitude of features, including budgets, drafts, and co-op capabilities. Gamers can choose any brand from RAW, SmackDown, NXT 2.0 and NXT UK while other brands will act as rivals.

The MyGM mode allows fans to either play, simulate or spectate the matches they organize with visually stunning graphics. WWE 2K22's developers deserve every bit of credit for their extraordinary work. Click here to learn about the new mode in detail.

