What is WWE 2K22's release date?

WWE 2K22 is the latest edition of 2K's WWE video game franchise. This will be the first WWE game launched since Battlegrounds, which took the place of the expected WWE 2K21 game last year.

2020's edition, the last main entry in the franchise, generated controversy and negative reviews from players and critics alike due to its many bugs and missing features. With 2K22, the studio looks to right the ship and deliver the quality experience expected by fans.

WWE 2K22 is set to be released on March 11, 2022.

What's different about WWE 2K22's release date?

The poor reception for WWE 2K20 caused 2K to change their usual plan with this game release, which has been delayed even further from its usual window to a March release date.

Since its March 11 launch date was revealed, with an early release for those pre-purchasing the game, this has been one of the most anticipated wrestling games in years.

Who is on the cover of WWE 2K22?

2K Games have announced that 20-year WWE veteran Rey Mysterio will be gracing the cover for its latest entry in the historic franchise. Being a cover star in the 2K Games is always an honor for superstars.

Rey Mysterio is a WWE legend who is known for his high-flying action. The masked underdog had many ups and downs throughout his career which will be showcased in the game.

What's new in the gameplay?

Due to 2K20's abysmal reaction, 2K has added and updated many features in the franchise. This year's edition will include features like MyRise Mode, MyGM Mode and MyFaction Mode with many exciting options.

The game will be available in different editions and include optional perks. The first is the deluxe edition, which includes the Season Pass, Undertaker Immortal Pack, Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack and SuperCard limited edition cards.

The second version, the nWo 4-Life Edition, contains playable nWo superstars and nWo bonus content.

Benifits of pre-ordering WWE 2K22

When players pre-order a standard 2K22 edition, they'll acquire three Undertaker outfits based on the WWE legend's past personas: Phantom Mask, Lord of Darkness, and Boneyard Match, along with the season pass. Also included are MyFaction EVO for Undertaker and MyFaction perks and bonuses.

For pre-ordering a 2K22 Deluxe edition or nWo-4-Life edition, players are likewise treated to the Undertaker Immortal pack, which includes the three additional Undertaker outfits, MyFaction EVO for Undertaker and MyFaction perks and bonuses.

Pre-ordering the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will give access to the WWE Digital Standard edition and Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio pack.

After pre-ordering the nWo 4-Life Digital Edition, players will recieve playable nWo characters "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Syxx and Eric Bischoff.

